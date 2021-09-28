“I think Ben Simmons could be among the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan if he tried!”: NBA Insider reveals his very controversial opinion on the 76ers star as his offseason fiasco continues

NBA Analyst reveals his oddly accurate thoughts on Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons amid his offseason fiasco

Ben Simmons man. What more can we really say about him?

After being criticized for his 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers, the star just up and decided he will never play another game for the franchise again. And while that may have worked well for other players who wanted out, the fact of the matter is, he still has 4 years left on his contract. This means the franchise still has all the power, unlike in situations where there are only 1-2 years left.

Still, it seems that hasn’t stopped the man’s shenanigans even a little. And, despite that being true, it seems Brendan Haywood still has a high opinion of the player.

“Right now, Ben Simmons is a Hall of Fame talent that is okay being an All-Star”: Brendan Haywood delivers his verdict on the point guard

Ben Simmons’s mentality is reflected in his evolution as a player since his rookie season. And by that we mean, the man doesn’t seem like the type to put in the work.

Since his very first season in the NBA, there is no change in him whatsoever. Oh wait, no, that statement would be cruelly incorrect. He is also scared of the ball now.

Going off these lines, here is what Brendan Haywood had to say on the matter.

“Right now, Ben is a hall of fame talent that is okay being an All-Star. I think he can be one of the best players this league has ever seen, but he has to want it.” – Brendan Haywood on Ben Simmons

(h/t @_Talkin_NBA ) pic.twitter.com/zzcjjmPE6C — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 27, 2021

Frankly, we can’t say we disagree with the tenured analyst on this one. At the end of the day, even we have to admit, the man has some serious talent.

Now, if only some franchise can get him to fulfill it.

