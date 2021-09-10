“My husband, Stephen Curry, has beat all 3 of you”: When Ayesha Curry hilariously chimed in on the Damian Lillard-Paul George beef from ‘the Bubble’

Amidst the Damian Lillard-Clippers feud from last summer, Ayesha Curry tweeted out that Stephen Curry had beat everybody involved in the beef.

Tensions ran high between Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers last summer in the NBA Bubble. The Blazers went 6-2 in their 8 seeding games, with one of their two losses coming at the hands of the Clippers, how mocked the 6x All-Star for uncharacteristically missing two consecutive free throws that would’ve tipped the scale in PDX’s favor.

While on the court, Patrick Beverley was the one who instigated the feud as he was poking fun at Damian Lillard for the misses. Everything blew up once the final buzzer sounded as Dame talked his talk in the post-game presser, reminding everybody that he sent both Paul George and Pat Bev home in the Playoffs on two separate walk-off buzzer beaters.

This led to PG-13 chipping in with a few words of his own and later had the wives and girlfriends of the players involved, giving the world their two cents as well.

Ayesha Curry hilariously took shots at Damian Lillard and a couple Clippers amidst this all.

Despite the fact that Ayesha Curry did not have a horse in this particular race, she decided to tweet out that her husband, Stephen Curry, had beat everybody that was involved in this beef. She targeted the 3 that were front and center, those being Damian Lillard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley.

Technically, Ayesha isn’t wrong as Stephen Curry has beaten both Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard quite a few times in the Playoffs over the years. Though Paul George and Curry have never met in the Playoffs, the latter does lead the regular season matchups as he’s won 10 times against PG to George’s 8.

Many NBA fans did show a bit of resentment towards Ayesha for the tweet as she wasn’t involved in this feud and also brought up the fact that the Golden State Warriors weren’t even in the Bubble in 2020. This doesn’t take away from the fact that this was quite a funny tweet, regardless of the context surrounding it.