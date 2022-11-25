“My Job is to NOT Screw Stephen Curry’s Career Up!”: Bob Myers Explains His Role as a GM While Lauding the 2x MVP

June 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers (right) high-fives guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102 for a 3-0 lead in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Almost a decade ago, the Golden State Warriors were a lottery team. Apart from a few hardcore Bay Area supporters, the organization didn’t even have a pretty solid fanbase. However, today, the San Francisco-based organization is one of the most successful franchises in the league, with a pretty massive following.

There is only one man who is the reason behind turning around Golden State’s fortune – Stephen Curry.

There is no doubt that Steph is one of the most important personalities in the league. However, it is his contributions to the Bay Area team that cannot ever be forgotten.

Apart from being an 8-time All-Star and 8-time All-NBA player, winning 2 scoring titles and 2 MVPs, The Baby-Faced Assassin has played a critical role in the 4 championships he’s led the franchise to.

“Stephen Curry makes my job so easy because of just who the guy is”: Bob Myers

A player of the caliber of Chef Curry is a blessing for any franchise.

It goes without saying, the sharpshooter is GSW’s most valued possession. But what is the job of the front office when they possess the talents of such an all-time great?

According to Bob Myers, it is as simple as not ruining the superstar’s career. In a recent appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Myers spoke about his duties, towards Curry, as the GM.

“Curry makes my job so easy because just who the guy is. If you were the GM and you had him, it’s almost like a cheat code and your responsibility is to not screw it up. Do not screw his career up. Now, you can say that it’s easy. It’s not easy, nothing is easy.

But, the best thing I feel is like to watch him succeed. Not that I don’t want anybody else to succeed, but to see someone that deserves so much success get it. And this last year was the best for him. It answered all the questions that people were putting on this guy and that’s why I think you saw him feel the way he felt because he was kind of like ‘can you leave me alone? Is this enough? Have I done enough?’”

Steph’s impressive start to the 2022-23 season

Even though the Warriors have had a shaky start to this 2022-2023 season, SC30 is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Scoring 11 30-point games in the first 17 appearances of this campaign, the 4-time champ has been averaging a staggering 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on an efficient 52.4/44.4/90.3 shooting split.

Hopefully, the 6-foot-3 guard will help his team jump up the standings over the next few weeks. As and when the Warriors keep winning games, the possibility of Curry winning a third MVP will only strengthen.

