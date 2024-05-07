“You Look Like a Ken Doll”: Nikki Glaser Reveals Three Untold Jokes From the ‘Tom Brady Roast’

The last 24 hours have truly been legendary. The NFL world is in shock after a massive spectacle that the Netflix special ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ was. Not many expected Tom Brady to allow roasters and fellow athletes to go this hard on him. But here we are, a day later raving about every joke that was played out. While the athletes and their quips were the surprise packages, the comedians lived up to their tag. Especially Nikki Glaser who was the undisputed queen of the night.

After the show, she made an appearance at The Howard Stern Show where she revealed that she had left multiple jokes out from her set. Some due to time constraints and some due to being softer than the one she performed. For instance, she was supposed to end the set by making a joke about adultery.

“Thank you all for being here tonight and taking some time away from cheating on your wives. Hey, it’s not their wife’s fault for ageing naturally.”

Another joke that we think would have been a banger was a remark insinuating that Tom Brady has done a lot of work on his face to look the way he looks. TB12’s clear face and dimples reminded Glaser of a deflated ‘Ken Doll’ and she asked Tom to stop deflating things – a witty reference to the deflategate.

“Tom seriously though, I love the work you’ve done on your face you know, seriously though, slow down what’s happening with your cheeks? It’s like you look like a ‘Ken Doll’ that was microwaved. Why do you love deflating things? Stop!”

Considering how the approach by everyone seemed to be no holds barred, host Howard Stern wondered if there was any topic that was a no-go. The comedian surprisingly said that Brady’s kids were a topic on which Netflix didn’t ask them to write jokes. Hence anything related to them was a no-fly zone.

However, she did share a joke that she wrote in reference to Brady and the kids. Originally, she was supposed to ask Brady to make out with her at the afterparty. The punchline being Tom can consider her as her son as the GOAT normally shows his affection to his son by kissing him on the lip.

“I think we all collectively just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that, so any kind of reference to anything with that we left off the table. So I couldn’t say you know, ‘Tom, hopefully we make out at the Afterparty; you can pretend I’m your son… you know like the reference to him kissing his son,”

All said and done, these were good jokes, but not good enough to be on the level of arguably the best joke of the night about Tom Brady’s FTX investment debacle.

Nikki Glaser Reacts To The FTX Debacle Joke On Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski

A couple of years ago, news emerged that Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen had lost millions in crypto trading company FTX after it was declared bankrupt. Crypto has been a polarising topic across the world with many wondering if it’s real money or not. Glaser chose to rub salt on Brady’s wound and shamed TB12 for falling for crypto as even Gronkowski knows it’s not real.

“Tom also lost $30 million in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? I mean even Gronk was like Me Know That Not Real Money!” said Glaser leaving the crowd in splits. The way she delivered the joke in a robotic voice to mimic Gronk was the highlight of the joke. “Gronk actually does Bitcoin which is where he just chews on a handful of nickel,” said Glazer at the end of her joke roasting two birds in one setup.

After Glaser’s set, Kevin Hart was in awe of her jokes and took to the stage to give her his flowers. “There’s an art to it and when you get it right, god-da*n it’s amazing,” reacted Kevin Hart to Nikki’s smashing set. When asked what was her reaction to all this at that time, Nikki told Howard that she was simply letting people know there are more jokes as well. “Oh yeah, that one was where I was like I have another tag you guys, calm down,” said Nikki.

Her reaction to the standing ovation was also cute as she thanked Kevin for his words and hoped that Netflix showed it on the live footage as well. “Thank you Kevin, because they might not have shot that standing ovation,” quipped Glaser. All in all, last night was truly magnificent. Kudos to Tom Brady for having a skin thick enough to endure this barrage of burns.