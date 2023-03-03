HomeSearch

“Charles Barkley Made Me Forget About His Golf Swing”: NBA Twitter Roasts TNT Analyst For Hilariously Bad Dance Moves

Amulya Shekhar
|Published 03/03/2023

Charles Barkley continues to be an absolute delight for all NBA fans. The 60-year-old showed off some outrageously bad dance moves at Studio J tonight.

The LA Clippers entered this game without a win in the Russell Westbrook era. They looked well on their way to their first dub with Russ at halftime tonight.

However, all hell broke loose in the 3rd quarter as the Clippers got outscored 42-16. They couldn’t recover early in the 4th quarter either, causing Ty Lue to pull his starters.

The Clippers were supposed to secure a morale-boosting win on the road. Instead, they will look to cut their losses on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow. It was left to the Inside guys, therefore, to provide us the entertainment for late night.

Charles Barkley pulls off MC Hammer’s dance moves at halftime

The halftime show for the game revealed just how starved for content the TNT guys were in an uninspiring game until that point. It took Charles Barkley pulling off some MC Hammer moves to light up the audience.

Chuck seemed to be buoyed by this performance, following it up with a few more dance moves.

I know, I stretched the definition of ‘dance moves’ to its breaking point. But there’s not much that Barkley can do that’d count as a dance move without him toppling over under his own body weight, eh?

NBA Twitter responds to the latest Chuck antics

As expected, NBA fans just couldn’t hide their delight at the latest piece of viral content from Chuck. They made sure to let the TNT crew know their opinion of his dancing skills.

One can only hope that Chuck continues to be the delightful studio presence until kingdom come.

