“My mom worked at Church’s my first few years in the NBA”: Dorian Finney-Smith expresses his gratitude for signing a $55 million contract with the Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith talks about his come-up in the league and how his mom had to work at Church’s his first few years in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks may have very well found their perimeter defender of the future in Dorian Finney-Smith to pair alongside Luka Doncic. After a slow start to the 2022 NBA season, the Mavs gotten back on track (7-3 in their last 10) with stellar play from Doncic and players surrounding him.

Contributing to the Mavs’ regular season success is swingman, Dorian Finney-Smith. After having gone undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, he made a roster spot on opening night following a great run during training camp. He would go on to play 81 out of 82 games for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2016-17 season.

Also read: “Half man, half-a-season!”: Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kyrie Irving ahead of broadcasting the Wizards-Nets game on TNT

The summer of 2019 saw him sign a 3 year deal worth $12 million with Dallas and that clearly paid off as he’s blossomed into quite the role player for the Mavs.

He’s usually given the task of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer while also providing the Mavericks with some much needed floor spacing, knocking down 2 threes on just over 5 attempts a game.

Dorian Finney-Smith details his rise in the NBA and how thankful he is.

With averages of 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds a game, the Mavericks have decided to sign Smith to a contract extension worth between $52 million and $55 million dollars as this is the last year of his $12 million contract.

Also read: “Michael Jordan gifted his red Ferrari to Scottie Pippen while getting an earring with a diamond-encrusted replica of the NBA trophy in return from the latter”: The former Bulls teammates set the standard when it came to gifting in the Christmas of 1997

Dorian Finney-Smith was grateful for the opportunity to continue to be a Maverick, saying, “I just wanted to get to a certain number with Dallas, since I wanted to be here. My family is here. My kids are here. They love the school. I love it here. I love the organization, so I’m happy we got it done. It’s been a process.”

He would also go on to share a heartwarming story about how he’s essentially retired his mother, with her having to work at Church’s for the first few years that he was in the NBA.