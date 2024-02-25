“My Mommy and Daddy Always Told Me”: Shaquille O’Neal Explains Philanthropic Work to 13-Year-Old Interviewer

Shaquille O’Neal has amassed a fortune worth $400 million with his acute business acumen and tenacity to work hard. He puts his fortune to good use with his philanthropic endeavors across America. During a recent interview with Jazzys World TV, Shaq was asked by the popular 13-year-old interviewer, Jazzy, where his generosity stems from.

The Diesel was more than glad to answer the question for the young reporter. He credited his parents for his philanthropic habits, saying,

“My mommy and daddy always told me to help those in need. So if I can help somebody in need, make them smile, that’s what I am all about… Be a leader, not a follower.”

Shaq has never shied away from crediting his stepfather, Phillip Harrison, for his success on the basketball court and in life. In another interview with the young reporter, he explained why Harrison is the reason behind his basketball exploits and massive wealth. He said,

“I never had all ‘A’s’, and never was the greatest athlete, but my dad encouraged me to follow my dreams, like your dad is encouraging you… So make sure you listen to him. Sometimes he is going to make you mad, but all that stuff that you’re going through, he is already been through, so he is going to make the path easy for you.”

Harrison was a drill sergeant and always made sure to discipline O’Neal, often with words and sometimes with his hands. However, that kept the big man in check and ensured he focused on basketball during his teenage days. Harrison played a critical role in shaping O’Neal’s habits and mindset, and the basketball icon never shies away from crediting his stepfather for his success.

Shaquille O’Neal’s philanthropy

Having grown up in poverty, Shaquille O’Neal understands the plight of those without the means to lead a good life. To help the underprivileged, the Hall of Famer set up the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation in 2019. It focuses on helping young girls and boys by providing them with the resources and opportunities to enrich their lives.

Every Christmas, O’Neal also hosts Shaq-A-Claus events across the country and gives away toys and other gifts to kids from underserved backgrounds.

During an appearance on the Dear Father podcast, O’Neal revealed that during his time working with Toys”R”Us, he learned an alarming statistic that over 20 million kids in America do not receive gifts for Christmas due to their family’s financial situation. That prompted him to start the Shaq-A-Claus event and donate gifts to kids.

O’Neal never boasts about his philanthropic endeavors or expects praise for his generosity. He thinks of it as his duty due to the values his parents inculcated in him while raising him.