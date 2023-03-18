FACT CHECK: Was Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Arrested After Recent String of Abysmal Behavior?

Ja Morant may be embroiled in a mess bad enough to keep him away from the NBA for a while. But it appears that his dear teammate Dillon Brooks isn’t doing too much better himself. In fact, he may slowly be becoming the most hated player in the NBA, and it’s all his fault.

Draymond Green is hardly an NBA sweetheart. However, being a 4-time NBA champion, the man deserves some respect. But of course, Brooks gave him none, making him a tad bit disliked among fans at the time. However, the final piece in the coffin seemed to be this incident that happened in the middle of a game.

Dillon Brooks was fined $35k for “the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person on the sideline after pursuing a loose ball,” the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/dPFLnzFFcc — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2023

The cameraman in question still seems to be under evaluation as per reports. Yet, there has been no real sign of an apology coming from the man anytime soon. And sure, the cameraman wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place, as it wasn’t the designated area for the camera crew. However, the man did still unnecessarily push him. It was immature, and it caused serious harm.

Clearly, Brooks’s behavior is on the downturn. And now there are rumors that the man recently went and got himself arrested by the authorities. But what is known about it so far? What are the facts, and what is truly going on here?

Fact Check: Was Dillon Brooks arrested by the Memphis police department?

The climate around the Grizzlies is beyond heavy at the moment. At the end of the day, this young team may have talent, but they clearly need to get their act together. But, has the behavior gotten so bad that Dillon Brooks was recently arrested?

As cynically pleasurable as that would have been for many in the NBA community, no. The arrest is nothing more than a rumor, that has it’s roots in a troll tweet, by an infamous account. You can see the Twitter post in question below.

BREAKING: Dillon Brooks was arrested by the Memphis Police Department a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/gBv1pVWxbB — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 17, 2023

It’s understandable why many thought this was truly the case. The Memphis Grizzlies are hardly a beautiful picture of conduct at the moment. However, it appears that the players haven’t completely lost their minds just yet. And if things go Steven Adams’s way, they won’t be doing so anytime soon either.

Steven Adams has been forced to act like the only adult in the room

Steven Adams seems to be likely the only one on the Memphis Grizzlies who has a stable head on his shoulders. Recently, it was reported that he was the veteran that called the team meeting to discuss Memphis’s behavior as a team, and how they need to be better. For further details, here is Shams Charania explaining everything in the tweet below.

Reporting on @TheRally for the latest surrounding Grizzlies star Ja Morant – and details on a recent players-only meeting where a veteran pushed for better discipline on the road: pic.twitter.com/ICXC6YlrXF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2023

Young players can often get a bit lost after the first sign of success. So, it’s a good thing veterans such as Adams exist. And with the man being as imposing as he is, we doubt anyone in the locker room would be willing to argue with him, especially with everything going on.

