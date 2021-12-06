“My niece peed on me and maybe that’s why the Raptors won”: Pascal Siakam hilariously gives credence to his niece for him scoring 31 points in win over Wizards

Pascal Siakam believes that his niece peeing on him the night prior to the Raptors-Wizards game is what led to his scoring outburst.

In a matter of merely two years, the Toronto Raptors went from being the defending champions to now having a losing record 24 games into the season. Of course, saying that with no context would be criminal as they have undergone an incredible amount of roster changes since 2019, with Pascal Siakam now helping lead ‘The North’.

The Raptors have had several storylines within their roster play out, with the to main being Fred VanVleet’s All-Star candidacy and Scottie Barnes’s emergence as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. With those two getting most of the attention, Pascal Siakam hasn’t been in the headlines all too often.

He’s also had a slight dip in his numbers since the past two seasons, averaging less than 20 points per game. Of course, Siakam has only played 13 games this season due to him rehabbing from his shoulder surgery, leading to him having to adjust to professional basketball once again.

Pascal Siakam and his niece.

Pascal Siakam was one point shy of tying his season-high in points for this ‘22 season as he dropped a dominant 31 points on the Washington Wizards last night. He’s clearly been feeling like himself as of late, averaging 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 49% shooting from the field over his last 8 games.

Pascal Siakam took to his post-game presser to hilariously give credence to his 2-month old niece who he claims, peed on him the night before the Raps’ game against the Wizards.

Pascal Siakam credits his niece peeing on him for his 31-point performance tonight pic.twitter.com/QjQYaa3Mja — (@AaronBenRose) December 6, 2021

If Siakam plays the way he did tonight on both ends of the floor after having being peed on by his niece, perhaps Raptors fans root for her to do this more often.