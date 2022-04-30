‘My parents were selling coc*ine everyday’: When Dennis Rodman revealed he used basketball as an outlet to get away from personal problems at home

‘The Worm’ Dennis Rodman was one of the most spoken about names on and off the basketball court during his era

When you think of the word ‘eccentric’, who is one NBA player that definitely comes to mind? Usually, that name is Dennis Rodman.

While Rodman was a beast on the basketball court, his antics off the court never failed to amuse. He donned different color hairstyles, wore outrageous-looking clothes, and had multiple piercings (including facial piercings).

Rodman also famously wore a wedding dress in 1996 to promote his autobiography Bad As I Wanna Be, claiming that he was bisexual and that he was marrying himself.

Dennis Rodman leaving his team in the middle of the season to party in Las Vegas until the best player in the NBA comes and gets him is just incredible. Can you imagine that happening in 2020?#TheLastDance — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 27, 2020

He also claims to have hosted parties 7 days a week for 7 straight years due to which he often had run-ins with the police. Oh, and he is also good friends with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Dennis Rodman had a troubled relationship with his parents

In a recent interview, Rodman opened up about the time when his parents would sell coc*ine every day.

“Every day when I see my family selling coc*aine, you’re studying drugs every day but for some reason, I kept going straight. I never made that right, that right, trying to go and sell drugs”, said Rodman.

“Every day, I jump the fence every day, went to the rec park, and played basketball every day so basically I got founded at a rec center”.

It’s truly sad to see that Rodman had to go through this kind of mental trauma during his childhood but thankfully he did not walk down the wrong path and focused on basketball.

Dennis Rodman turns 59 today. He led the NBA in rebounding 7 straight seasons. He averaged 16.7 per game over that stretch. Since then, nobody has averaged 16.7 rebounds in a single season, let alone a 7-season stretch. #BullsRewind — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 14, 2020

Rodman would go on to win 5 NBA championships through the course of his career along with being a 2-time NBA defensive player of the year and a 2-time NBA All-Star.

