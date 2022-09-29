“My running form is like Osain Bolton”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously ‘disrespected’ Usain Bolt before running significantly slower

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t seem to remember Usain Bolt’s real name right before trying and failing to emulate his running form.

Shaquille O’Neal was never truly a man of speed. His strong-suit while in the NBA for 19 years was his ability to brutally dominate in the post with a combination of sheer force of will and strength. Sure, he did run the fast-break a couple times in a game on average but that never made him the fastest guy out on the court.

Agility and finesse were essentially not part of what made Shaq as great as he was. His formative years in Orlando would beg to differ as the early to mid 1990s saw ‘The Big Aristotle’ play in a similar way to the way Giannis Antetokounmpo plays today. Shaq has even compared himself to the 2x MVP, saying he does play in today’s game in the form of the ‘Greek Freak’.

However, by the time Shaquille O’Neal had won his third championship, his days of going up and down the court at a respectable speed were over. He claimed to have been over 345 pounds by the end of that title run in 2002.

O’Neal wouldn’t need his speed back after that either way as he won his 4th title in his 14th season and would soon find his way to the Phoenix Suns via trade from the Miami Heat.

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a man of humor. He’s been the true definition of you would imagine when thinking of a ‘gentle giant’. So, when it came to practice, gags and laughs were expected to ensue as the day went on.

In this particular moment with the Phoenix Suns in practice, Shaq hilariously proclaims that he’s Osain Bolton to Robin Lopez and the rest of teammates. He would then go on to starting his conditioning drill where he most certainly looked like Osain Bolton because he was so far removed from looking like Usain Bolt.

It’s safe to say that the Lakers legend was far removed from the time he could actually, maybe, back his statement up.

