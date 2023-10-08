“My Twin, King Henry”: LeBron James Disses Cowboys and Confidently Declares All His Picks For Upcoming NFL Games

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been busy predicting NFL games since last week. On Instagram, James initially predicted the results of the games last week. Almost incredibly, he ended up with a 12-2 success that seems to have egged him to repeat the process for this weekend’s games. The San Francisco 49ers, who won their game against the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 last week, were backed by LeBron to go on and complete a 5-0 record at home.

Advertisement

In addition to backing the 49ers for a 5-0 home record, James also ended up dissing the Dallas Cowboys, who started the season with a 3-1 record. According to a tweet by Landon Buford, James claimed that he was not a fan of the Cowboys unlike so many in his audience, and wished luck to their opponents 49ers for the upcoming game.

LeBron James returns with NFL predictions a week after a 12-2 record

James, who is known to be an NFL player as well during high school, regularly watches games. He knows about the sport enough to make predictions about games. LeBron claimed on Twitter that he had a 12-2 record as far as last week’s games were concerned.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1710082610071015869?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On Instagram Live, James followed suit for this week as well, and picked the San Francisco 49ers for a win over the Dallas Cowboys:

“With that said, I know we got a lot of Cowboy fans, in America. I am not one of them. I am going with the 49ers. LeBron James, shoutout to the 9ners, good luck to you all today. I got them 5 and 0 at home.”

Moving on, for this week as well, LeBron made his predictions for each and every game. He initially picked Washington to beat the Chicago Bears, and then talked about his love for Derrick Henry:

“I dont know what happened, but my picks went in. I think my week 5 picks went in. My week 5 picks real quick. Thursday night game, I picked Washington to beat the Bears but the Bears came out and dominated that game. Right now we got the Beals vs Jaguars. Obviously it is a close game right now. Next game I got Texas vs Falcons. I got Texas to win that game.We got Carolina go in to Detroit. Easy pick for me, Detroit playing so well. Then we got Tenessee going to Indianapolis. WIth all that said, I gotta go with King Henry. My twin, King Henry. He is my guy man. Shoutout King Henry. I got Tenesse winning that game.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandonBuford/status/1711047663490146623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

James claimed that Henry was his favorite player and revealed that he wanted Tenesse to win over Indianapolis. James also went on to predict his NFL MVP for this season. He claimed that he saw Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson winning the title.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/tv/CyJL_ppLQ5e/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While it will be interesting to see how accurate James’ predictions hold for Week 5, LeBron did end up with a 12-2 record last time around. A plethora of viewers on Instagram asked him to make his NFL predictions a weekly tradition, something that might just end up coming true.

LeBron James to become an analyst after NBA career?

Now 38, LeBron is fast coming towards the end of his famous career. His love for other sports such as the NFL means that he can easily follow some other NBA stars to become an analyst.

The likes of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson, James’s personality and the respect he commands means that he can easily succeed. What’s more, LeBron ended up attracting a plethora of viewers on Instagram.

This was in addition to the attention he got on Twitter for his NFL picks. LeBron’s global reach and sports knowledge mean that he might as well prove to be the ideal sports analyst in the time to come.