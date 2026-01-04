Jaylen Brown Is No Longer Jayson Tatum’s “Robin”: Gilbert Arenas

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most dominant teams in the East over the last decade. They have been a perennial championship contender and even added the elusive hardware in 2024 with an NBA title. While that kind of success typically drowns out naysayers, unfortunately that hasn’t been the case with the Celtics.

Fans and analysts alike have tried to spin narratives to paint Jaylen Brown as Jayson Tatum’s Robin; a cheap shot former’s skills. However, Gilbert Arenas believes it’s time for everyone to eat their words.

There were many questions surrounding the Celtics ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, especially with Tatum’s Achilles injury. It didn’t help that they practically blew up the roster which won a championship, trading away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Brown, who despite winning the ECF and NBA Finals MVP, has been narratively relegated to the position of ‘lil bro’, saw this as an opportunity to show the world that he is capable of leading a team. Concerns were certainly loud, but Brown has proven all of those people wrong.

Brown is currently averaging 30.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, leading Boston to the third seed with a 22-12 record.

This development has been relatively shocking for many analysts. After all, ESPN experts didn’t even think the Celtics would be a top-five team in the East.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, who had been critical of Brown over the years, recently spoke about his change of heart and accepted his mistake.

“I was wrong,” Arenas said on The Gilbert Arenas Show. “He is a number 1 option. The fact that we’re not putting him in the category of best SG in the NBA, MVP chants, we need to give him the credit he deserves.”

Brown hasn’t just carried the load for the Celtics; he has also cemented himself as one of the NBA’s elite players.

“We’re loud to call him Robin. Right now, he’s holding the Batman sign. When Tatum comes back, and they’re both together, we know who they are now. The discussion is over. I don’t care about who’s better. We know now they both can run the ship. Period,” Arenas added.

The real question is whether Brown can maintain this production once Tatum returns. They have already proven they can win on the highest stage together. So, there shouldn’t be much difficulty in blending their games to become one of the most dominant duos once more.