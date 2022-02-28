“Myles Turner, you’re tweeting Balls*ck Sports mid-game”: Pacers big man beefs with notorious NBA satirical page while playing the Celtics

Myles Turner gets into it with Balls*ck Sports on Twitter mid-way through the Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics game last night.

Despite the trade rumors surrounding Myles Turner for the past 2 years, linking him to teams like the Boston Celtics, the defensive big stayed put at this season’s Feb 10th trade deadline. Last night saw his squad play against that same team he had been consistently linked to over the years and take a W on the court but an unfortunate L off it.

The W was with the Pacers blowing out one of the best defensive teams as of recent in Jayson Tatum and company. Myles Turner himself didn’t suit up for the game but was active all night. The unfortunate L however, came from him being on Twitter while Tyrese Haliburton and co duked it out on the hardwood.

To give context to what follows next, some NBA fans might not be up to date with the rise of satirical NBA page, Balls*ck Sports. Given the name he chose for his page, it’s understood from the get-go that all he does is spread misinformation and troll players.

Kudos to him however as he’s done quite the fabulous job at it, even getting recognition from Daryl Morey.

Myles Turner gets into it with Balls*ck Sports on Twitter.

Myles Turner has quite the interesting persona when online. His TikTok videos that make it onto other forms of social media are peculiar at best and are certainly not what you would expect from a multi-millionaire athlete.

This has led to Balls*ck Sports getting into a lengthy interaction with Myles after Turner asked a simple question about the hit HBO show, Euphoria. BS Sports tells turner to get laid, Turner tells him to get verified and the former hits the Pacers big man with the ultimate haymaker.

“Bro you’re tweeting balls*ck sports mid-game,” said the page admin. He even provides proof with the time stamp of the tweet in correlation with what was happening in the game.

Bro you’re tweeting ballsack sports mid game https://t.co/8bbsvccNNk pic.twitter.com/bbMAozd0BX — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) February 27, 2022

Myles Turner did eventually say that he was in the locker room during half-time with the Pacers starters when he tweeted that out but all in all, Turner seems to have lost this asinine Twitter beef.