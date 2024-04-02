mobile app bar

“N***a, I Own the League”: Gilbert Arenas Celebrates Caitlin Clark and Iowa’s Win Over LSU With Hilarious Video

Sourav Bose
Published

Credits: Apr 1, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) cuts the net after defeating the LSU Lady Tigers in the finals of the Albany Regional in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes fulfilled their revenge against the LSU Tigers in their latest Elite Eight clash. During the rematch of last year’s championship game, the Iowa-born spearheaded a 94-87 victory against the defending champions. Soon after the game’s conclusion, Gilbert Arenas added fuel to the fire by celebrating the win with a hilarious video on X (formerly Twitter).

Initially, Arenas publicly shared a poster of Clark with the lyrics of Lil Wayne’s Put Some Keys On That written on it. It emphasized the words, “You n***as can’t guard me” to highlight the on-court dominance of the Hawkeyes star. Arenas consequently displayed his beliefs with the caption, “Caitlin Clark to LSU”.

Following that, the 3x All-Star took the scenario a step forward by sharing a hilarious clip of Clark. The video saw a mocking voice-over answer with the latter seemingly reflecting on the difficulty of the game. Her response turned into, “Nah n***a, I own the league. S**t was like, ‘This stiff wig a**’ h**s can’t guard me.” 

Amidst the mockery, the posts showcased the on-court authority of the 22-year-old. Refusing to succumb under pressure, the 6ft guard registered a double-double stat line of 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds as per MarcaWith nine three-pointers on the night, she cemented her legacy in MVP Arena while leading the Hawkeyes to the Final Four.

Her display certainly mesmerized Arenas as the latter failed to control his emotions. On top of it, the former NBA star utilized this opportunity to express his thoughts as the fans joined in soon after.

How did the fans react to the actions of Gilbert Arenas?

The NBA community seemingly enjoyed the mocking clips posted by Arenas. The video caught one fan by surprise as he stated, “Bro u can’t be real lol”.

Another mockingly pointed out the consequences of his actions, commenting, “Gil they finna cancel you”.

One more highlighted the entertaining aspect of the video while jokingly mentioning, “Ya terrible brah”

The performance of Clark has seemingly unified the opinion of the NBA community about her. Following her sustained dominance in the circuit, the fans have refrained from doubting her capabilities. As the player aims to end her college career with a championship, the viewers wait for the upcoming chapters of her journey.

