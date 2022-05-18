“Love to go on the road, hit a bucket, and silence the crowd”: Luka Doncic talks about facing Warriors’ X Factor, the Chase Center crowd

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic opens up about facing the Warriors at Chase Center, talks about how he’d deal with Dubnation

The Dallas Mavericks have made their way to the Bay Area, as they prepare to face off the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors host the Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tomorrow night. This means a lot for both the franchises.

This is the first time since the 2011 Championship that the Mavs have progressed ahead of the first round. In the last two seasons, Luka Doncic and the Mavs had been eliminated by Paul George and his Clippers. However, this year is different, and the Mavs look to extend their post-season run as much as they can.

So far, they’ve taken down Rudy Gobert and his Utah Jazz, to move past the first round. After that, they faced the league’s top team in the regular season, the Phoenix Suns, in the second round. Chris Paul and Devin Booker put up a fight, but Luka and co. took the series in 7 games, right in the Suns’ home. They now face a battle-tested, hungry adversary in the Golden State Warriors.

A loud Chase Center doesn’t bother Luka Doncic

Growing up in Europe, Luka Doncic is very used to loud crowds. Having played in major leagues since his early teens, Luka is used to the noise and the big moments.

When asked about how he’d deal with the Chase Center crowd, he said that it’s one of the loudest arenas in the NBA, but doesn’t compare to Europe.

Luka knows Chase Center will get very loud, but he’s not too concerned pic.twitter.com/3lgQN9LHfU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 17, 2022

Well, Chase Center in the regular season is loud. However, Luka hasn’t experienced them in the playoffs yet, especially, this deep in the playoffs. This is the first playoff run for the Dubs in their shiny new arena. However, if we can gauge their loudness as was in the Roaracle, let’s just say, Luka would start reminiscing the grounds in Europe.