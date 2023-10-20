Exploring Dell Curry and Michael Jordan Matchups in the NBA

Stephen Curry’s dad Dell Curry arrived in the NBA two years after Michael Jordan had announced himself in the league, in 1986. Retiring as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leading scorer, Curry was a role player throughout his career despite playing the same position as Jordan. Finishing his career with 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, Dell had a comprehensively different role than MJ, who the Chicago Bulls depended on for basically everything.

Jordan was the obvious star on his team, the leading scorer who was expected to deliver big every week. MJ started virtually every game in his prime and finished his career with 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

While Dell Curry was the sixth man in 1994, MJ was a 14-time All-Star and won the NBA 6 times. The two players went against each other 51 times in their careers, with Jordan winning 39 times, according to Statmuse.

Michael Jordan was at his rampant best against Dell Curry

While Dell finished his career as the Hornets’ leading 3-point and overall scorer, he played for multiple other NBA teams. This meant that he came up against MJ a total of 40 times.

According to Statmuse, Jordan showed some scary form against Curry’s teams. He bettered his career average and had 31.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game against Steph’s father.

Dell, on the other hand, considering he was never really a starter, also did well. He averaged 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists against Jordan, despite losing out 31 times in 40 games, according to Land of Basketball.

Jordan’s 39-12 record against Dell translated to a 31-9 record in the regular season and an 8-3 record in the postseason, according to Statmuse. The Charlotte Hornets were never able to defeat the Bulls in a postseason series throughout Dell Curry’s career.

While both players produced impressive numbers in these games, the fact that the Bulls were constant title prospects and MJ’s superior talent meant that the two players shared quite a skewed record.

Stephen Curry is merely extending his father’s NBA legacy

With a total of 3319 3-pointers in his career, Stephen Curry has extended his father’s NBA legacy right from the start. Arguably the best shooter of all time, Curry recently surpassed Ray Allen as the league’s highest 3-point scorer.

Steph has scored at least 9 3-pointers a total of 38 times in his career. No other player has done it even 10 times, according to NBA.com.

A 4-time NBA winner and 9-time All-Star, Steph has comprehensively surpassed his father’s legacy both individually and collectively. While Dell also enjoyed a successful time in the NBA, he also sort of faded in front of MJ.