Anthony Edwards Praises Julius Randle’s Clutch 4th-Quarter Defense on Victor Wembanyama in Timberwolves’ Win vs. Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were favorites to get the better of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and they very well might have done so if not for an inspiring comeback. The Spurs led by as many as 19 at one point, but the Timberwolves managed to claw their way back. Stopping Victor Wembanyama from taking over in the fourth quarter proved to be the key.

Six players scored in double figures to help erase the deficit. Leading the way was Anthony Edwards with 23 points, and he took the time after the game to praise Julius Randle for his late-game defense on Wembanyama.

After Minnesota’s 104-103 victory, Edwards went as far as saying that Randle could be one of the best defenders in the NBA when he decides to lock in. It’s something he and his teammates tell the All-Star forward quite often around the facility.

“We tell him all the time everyday, ‘Bro, whenever you choose to guard, you’re one of the best defenders in the NBA.’ And he took the challenge in the fourth, we put him on Wemby, and he did a great job,” Edwards told a reporter after the game.

In the fourth quarter, Wembanyama struggled, to say the least. He had 4 points only on free throws, going 0 of 4 from the field with a foul and a turnover. He was a complete non-factor, and a big reason was because of Randle’s defensive intensity on the French sensation.

In response to Edwards’ comments, several Timberwolves fans echoed the sentiment, agreeing that Randle can be a great defender when he brings the right level of effort.

It may be something that has always been true. But this season, Randle has figured something out defensively. He’s averaging a career high in steals per game, and advanced ratings say he’s been better defensively than three-quarters of the NBA.

Who knows if it will last? Randle could just as easily slip back into complacency and see his defensive numbers stagnate. For now, though, it’s a welcome surprise for Edwards, the Timberwolves, and their fans. After all, shutting down Wembanyama is no easy task, especially in the clutch, and that’s exactly what Randle managed to do in Sunday’s win.