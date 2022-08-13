“Stephen Curry was a cheat code!”: How $160 million worth Warriors’ star put NBA 2K developers in a frenzy

Warriors star Stephen Curry and his extraordinary shooting skills put NBA 2K game developers in a pickle in 2016

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players ever to play the game of basketball. Despite his 6’2 stature, the Warriors star has achieved so much that other players merely dream of. Steph is a 4x NBA Champion, a 2x NBA MVP, all-time 3-point leader, and now, a Finals MVP too.

In 2016, Stephen Curry was showing the world all that he is capable of. After winning his first MVP in 2015, many assumed the Warriors’ star had peaked. However, he was just getting started. He set the all-time NBA record for most 3s in a season(402), breaking his record to get there.

While everyone was getting bedazzled by his spectacular performances(apart from the people who were on the receiving end), there was a group of people scratching their heads watching the Warriors star play.

Stephen Curry gave the NBA 2K developers a major headache

While we all enjoy watching Stephen Curry hoist shots from 30+ feet away consistently, it’s impossible for most of us to do it practically. However, the only way we can feel like Steph and enjoy his shooting range is on 2K.

In 2016, Stephen Curry won his 2nd MVP and the league’s first-ever unanimous MVP. Mike Wang, the gameplay director for NBA 2K, explained the problem.

“To be completely honest, we are still looking for ways to better translate his game into NBA 2K,” Wang said. “He’s a ‘rule breaker’ when it comes to jump shooting … he becomes a problem in the video game world where we’ve been trying to train our gamers [to know] that certain types of shots should be rewarded versus others.”

“Taking 3s off the dribble are also definitely discouraged in NBA 2K,” Wang added. “Especially after over-dribbling beforehand.”

What Mike Wang calls flaws is the way Steph operates. That season alone, Steph shot 45.4% from deep and 47% on shots that were from 30 feet or beyond.

The whole situation happened after users started complaining that they couldn’t replicate what Steph does in-game, on the console.

I guess that’s the Stephen Curry effect for you.