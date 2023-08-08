“Bro I’m 32 Years Old!”: Klay Thompson Reveals ‘Come to Jesus’ Moment After Dissing $1,000,000 Worth Ronnie 2K Over NBA 2K23 Rating

Klay Thompson is a man of many talents. He’s one of the best shooters the game has ever seen, was an alleged quarterback, is a sea captain, and more. However, the one side to Klay that not a lot of us knew was a gamer. The ‘human encyclopedia‘ has been known to keep a very down low profile, but it turns out apart from shooting the basketball, playing video games is one thing that excites the Splash Brother, as he revealed on Podcast P with Paul George. In fact, things got so bad that last year Klay had a beef with $1,000,000 worth Ronnie 2K.

Advertisement

Back in October 2022, Klay Thompson found out his 3-point shooting rating in NBA 2K23 was just 88. This clearly angered the 3-point maestro. He put IG stories demanding respect on his name.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1567250826057420802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In fact, Klay went as far as to call Ronnie 2K a clown when ESPN interviewed him. However, not too soon after, Klay apologized for his remarks, which we assume came after his ‘Come to Jesus’ moment.

Klay Thompson talks to Paul George about his NBA 2K retirement

While talking to Paul George, Klay Thompson revealed that watching ’06-07 NBA was some of his favorite basketball. The reason behind the same was primarily Kobe Bryant. Discussing the same, Klay continued and said,

“I was a huge gamer too. I played NBA Street Live, 2K. I had to retire from 2K lately though, I get too angry. My brother really put me in retirement. I take that game too serious, ‘He’s not even that good! He shouldn’t be this rating!’ I’m like, “What am I doing bro, its not that serious.””

Klay continued and addressed his beef with Ronnie 2K,

“Even after last year, with my beef with Ronnie 2K about my shooting rating, I had a ‘Come to Jesus’ moment. I was like, “Bro I’m 32 years old. I care about my 2K rating. God please help me… I’m on a hiatus from 2K.”

Advertisement

It’s a good thing Klay stopped his beef when he did. With the season approaching soon and the Warriors’ title defense happening, Klay did not have time to focus on petty beefs like the one he had with Ronnie. Funny enough, that rating might have helped Klay get to the most numbers of 3s made by any player in the NBA last season.

Kobe might make Klay return to NBA 2K24

This September, NBA 2K is releasing 2K24. To honor 24, they’re releasing 2 editions: A Kobe Bryant edition and a Black Mamba edition. Seeing how big a Kobe Bryant fan Klay Thompson is, he might just give Madden a break, and return to the game just for the Black Mamba.

Hopefully, his three-point shooting rating might be better this year, considering how he led the NBA in 3-pointers made last season.