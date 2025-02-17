NBA All-Star Game Reactions: How the Fans Felt About the Latest Format

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics shoots against Chuck’s Global Stars center Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

Over the past five years, the NBA All-Star Game has lost its appeal with fans. Complacency within the competition increases each season. The 2024 All-Star Game was the worst, as the East won by a ridiculous score of 211-186. This year, the NBA implemented a new format, hoping to bring back competition, but their experiment didn’t turn out to be a success with the fans.

Fans aren’t asking players to compete as if it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals. However, they expect a better product than simply deep three-point shots and wide-open dunks. In the past, the All-Star Game was an entertaining blend of fun and competition. These days, fans have the ick for the lack of respect the All-Stars are showing for the prestigious game.

The NBA went into crisis mode because they got constant backlash from fans. Following numerous variations to the standard East vs. West format, including a playground pick-up draft style, the NBA tried something completely out of the box. The 2025 All-Star Game featured a four-team mini-tournament.

The All-Stars were split into three teams of eight, with the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars Tournament. Although NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is proactive in making change, the end result wasn’t what the league hoped for.

Fans went online to bash the NBA for the new format. They were joined by NBA players who participated in the All-Star Game who were also vocal in their distaste for the new rendition of the game. Hawks star Trae Young said,

“I didn’t like it at all, to be honest with you. I think there’s too many breaks. For me, I’m a traditional East-West guy.”

Trae Young sounds off on the NBA All-Star Game format and the super long break in the championship game: “I didn’t like it at all.” pic.twitter.com/GUv3luSUGj — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 17, 2025

Young kept his remarks professional during his media availability, but the same can’t be said for the fans, who didn’t hold back their disappointment.

Fan reactions to the 2025 All-Star Game

Fan frustration is at an all-time high following the 2025 All-Star Game. The new format sent many over the top. Users on X were quick to share their thoughts. One claimed the only change that needs to happen isn’t for the game itself but for a figure of leadership. He wrote, “NBA all-star game format sucks. But they’ll never change, even with the decline in viewership. Adam Silver needs to go.”

Another fan shared the same sentiment. Although they didn’t call out Silver by name, they don’t believe the players should be at fault this time. Many players barely played any minutes in this new format. Fans voted Jalen Brunson as an All-Star starter, yet he only played eight minutes, since his team was eliminated. He wrote, “Being an All-Star is an honor, and that entire event was a huge disappointment and took away much of what makes All-Star Sunday a memorable event.”

Many people expressed their anger with the overall viewing experience. Similar to Young’s opinion, plenty of fans said there wasn’t nearly enough basketball on display. One user broke this down, claiming this year’s event set the bar for “the worst all-star game format in the history of all-star games. 90% commercials, ads, annoying entertainment and 10% basketball.”

Adam Silver and the rest of the decision-makers of the NBA need to figure out a new plan. The game has strayed too far from its roots. Some players deserve blame for their lack of effort, but the best course of action may be to revert to a traditional East vs. West format.