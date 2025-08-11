Despite Naming LeBron James “Greatest”, Shane Battier Picks Another Teammate as the Best Passer

Shane Battier, like many of LeBron James’ teammates, feels that he’s the best player in the NBA. But that doesn’t mean Battier sees him as the absolute GOAT in all aspects, and he feels there are better passers in the league than Bron.

Battier was one of the smartest role players in the NBA during James’ Miami Heat run. He played a crucial role in the back-to-back Finals appearances for James, especially in 2013, when he knocked down six three pointers in a Game 7 win against the San Antonio Spurs. And who was the player who assisted many of his shots from downtown? James.

Battier still feels that “The King” was not the best passer he ever played with. Instead, he gave that distinction to Tracy McGrady, with whom he shared a locker room for four years during his time with the Houston Rockets.

“He always put it on time and on target,” Battier revealed on The Draymond Green Show. Passing was always an underrated aspect of McGrady’s game. He averaged 6.5 assists per game with the Rockets in 2006–07, a career best, and over the course of his career, he racked up more than 4,000 assists. Regardless, it was surprising to hear T-Mac’s name ahead of LeBron’s.

Battier admittedly wasn’t a fan of the passing in Miami, often getting frustrated with his superstar Heat teammates for not delivering accurate dimes. “I used to yell at LeBron and D-Wade, like, ‘Dude, you want assists? Hit me in the chest.’ They would be throwing it at my ankles or over my head,” Battier revealed.

The former forward then doubled down on his take of McGrady as the best passer he played with. “T-Mac never missed a pass. Never,” he insisted.

What’s funny is that a few weeks ago, Battier called LeBron the greatest NBA player of all time. He talked about how Michael Jordan could have never won a title twice with a player of his caliber in the starting lineup. It was mostly a joke, but he also planted his flag in the process.

“LeBron did something twice that Jordan, I don’t think, could have done once. He won two NBA titles with Shane Battier as his starting power forward. No way—no way—Jordan could have done that. As great as Jordan was, LeBron dragged me across the finish line. The albatross had never been so heavy,” Battier said on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

That doesn’t mean LeBron was Battier’s best passing teammate. Who would’ve thought? With over 11,500 career assists, most would assume LeBron’s passes are always crisp and accurate. But Battier is here to reveal to the NBA world that that’s not always the case.