“They Make Me Feel Young”: James Harden Heaps Praise on Clippers Teammates After 43-Point Performance

The Los Angeles Clippers didn’t waste much time to bounce back from their blowout loss on Monday night. Going up against the ailing Washington Wizards, Ty Lue’s Clippers faced no threat as they clinched a huge 121-96 victory. James Harden was largely responsible for their success tonight, recording 43 points. However, more than his performance, it was his heartwarming quote directed to his teammates that garnered attention.

Harden often faces criticism for his leadership. Hence, the Beard is making active efforts to change the narrative. Following tonight’s win, he praised his teammates, fostering team unity and boosting the camp’s morale.

The 35-year-old praised his younger teammates for being energetic instead of solely taking credit for his first 40-point game of the season. Teammates could also witness a rise in confidence after the combo guard lauded the team’s positive approach.

“I’m not old, but they make me feel young. They push me, we work together, it’s a real team. I’m proud of the guys… A lot of games are gonna be different than others, but the mindset and mentality we have as a unit is very special. I’m proud of this team,” Harden humbly said.

While Harden was the star of the night, each member of the Clippers fulfilled their role to perfection. The remaining starters only contributed 30 points but had a sensational combined box plus-minus of +88.

The bench stepped up and had an applause-worthy performance. Backed by Bones Hyland and Jordan Miller, the Clippers’ second unit scored more points (48) than they’ve been averaging so far (35.8) this campaign.

Not many pundits and analysts would’ve predicted the LA side to be as successful with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. However, the backcourt duo of Harden and Norman Powell have led the team to a top-five position in the stacked Western Conference.

More specifically, the Clippers’ performance over the past two weeks has been spectacular. They began their four-game homestand with an undefeated streak, securing wins against .500 teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic.

Currently, they hold a 2-1 record on their ongoing road trip and have an opportunity to climb the standings with a victory in their final away game of this stretch against the struggling Timberwolves on Friday night.

From what their current form suggests, the Clippers can rise up to title contenders upon Leonard’s inevitable return to the lineup later in the season.