NBA analyst Bill Simmons sums up $194M contract worth Kevin Durant sniffing around Philadelphia

NBA analyst Bill Simmons gives an insight into the relationship between Kevin Durant and James Harden while also addressing rumors of the Slim Reaper joining the Sixers.

Kevin Durant continues to be the hot topic of the current off-season with daily reports of his changing trade destinations. By his demand of wanting out of Nets, the two-time champion caused a storm, having 4-years $194M left on his contract.

The villain tag seems to have become a regular with the Slim Reaper, who is unperturbed by it. While owner Joe Tsai agreed to ship KD, he wasn’t submissive to any bullying techniques till he found a worthwhile deal, willing to wait till whatever it took.

Amid all of this drama in Brooklyn, Durant looks to have rekindled his relationship with former teammate James Harden. The two former MVPs hadn’t spoken post The Beard forcing himself out of the Nets. However, their recent trip to London for a Travis Scott show suggests all’s well.

Travis Scott celebrating backstage with James Harden and Kevin Durant after his show in London today pic.twitter.com/238G25d3JG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 7, 2022

According to tabloids, KD had expressed an interest in joining the Sixers, with the concerned parties engaging in talks too. Recently, NBA analyst Bill Simmons debunked how the above scenario wasn’t even close.

Bill Simmons addresses Kevin Durant sniffing around Philadelphia.

There continue to be new revisions in Durant’s future with the Nets. Just when reports of the four-time scoring champion reuniting with Harden in Philly gained momentum, there was a shift in the narrative. KD was now willing to stay put in Brooklyn but had few demands.

“Kevin Durant made it known that he doesn’t want to play for the Nets with the current coach and GM… KD has been told ‘no’ on trades and on firing of Steve Nash & Sean Marks.” -Brian Windhorst on KD’s path forward with the Nets. (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/Mnlc7yBH1x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

Addressing the rapid turn of events, Simmons had the following to say,

“KD and Harden, this is what I heard, they don’t talk after the trade. They basically go radio silent on each other. They run into each other. They hang out all weekend, and by the end of the weekend, KD is sniffing around on Philly. And there’s a whole Philly thing that happens for three days, where it’s like basically Harris and Tyrese Maxey and whatever pick, and it’s just it’s not even close.”

It seemed highly unlikely for Nets GM Sean Marks and co to settle for anything less than a talent like Joel Embiid if it involved sending Durant to the Sixers.

With there being less than a month left for training camps to kick off, Durant’s future hangs in balance.

