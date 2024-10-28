Could Bill Russell Dominate in Today’s NBA?

Feb 5, 2015; Sacramento, CA, USA; Retired NBA player and coach Bill Russell after the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks at Sleep Train Arena. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings 101-78. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The late Bill Russell, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, won 11 championships in his 13-year career. Now, can anyone beat that silverware percentage, ever?

The 6’10 center, who was the second overall pick in the 1956 NBA draft, was the centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty of that era. He was originally picked by the St. Louis Hawks, who traded him to the Celtics where he made his debut. That’s what we call an historic miss.

The impact of Russell’s career, which spanned from 1956-1969, can be understood by the numbers: 11 of the 18 Celtics titles were won with him in the roster. Russell won five league MVP titles, four rebounding titles, made 12 All-Star appearances, and was a part of four NBA Anniversary Teams (25th, 35th, 50 and the 75). Four Anniversary Teams and counting, that is.

Before his stellar, and largely unmatched accomplishments in the league, Russell was also a two-time NCAA champion. His resume would’ve had a few more accolades such as the Finals MVP. The award was introduced a little late for him — in 1969, the year he retired. He holds the unique honor of having his jersey #6 retired from the entire league.

Russell’s greatness has and will continue to withstand the test of time. However, with the GOAT debate getting triggered at the drop of a hat these days, there is a lingering intrigue if the Celtics great’s game would have been relevant in the NBA now.

Could Russell’s game translate well in the modern era?

The year Russell was drafted, the average height in the NBA was 6’5.3”. As a 6’10 center, he had a clear advantage over his competition. Now, in 2022 to be exact, the average height in the league was 6’6.2”. A center needs to be above the average height, and Russell would’ve still stood tall. And his athleticism would’ve made the job easier for him too.

There is no doubt that the game has changed a lot over the years. It has become faster, for instance. Much faster. However, the skills which helped Russell rule the roost in the 1950s and ’60s is still pretty much in fashion, and in demand, in the league. He was incredible at rebounding and shot-blocking, useful skills to have in the modern era.

Russell wasn’t a prolific scorer and averaged only 15.1 points per game in his career. However, he was a beast on the defensive end. His 22.5 rebounds per game average stands testament to that. He was able to pull off these numbers while playing against some of the all-time greats in the 1960s.

Russell dominated over Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West

Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, and Elgin Baylor were the prominent in the long list of the all-time greats Russell competed against.

Baylor was incredible at shooting and passing and just as effective as a rebounder.

Robertson was also a great all-around player who holds the record for being the first to average a triple-double an entire season. He averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game in 1961-62. He came very close to repeating it in the 1963-64 season when he averaged 31.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 11 assists per game.

West, popularly known as The Logo, was another threat in the league. He averaged 27 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field throughout his career.

Chamberlain’s prowess on the hardwood requires no introduction. The 13-time All-Star averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds while shooting 50.6% from the field in the 1961-62 season.

Despite playing against these Titans of the game, Russell managed to tower above them, and made a habit of winning titles. Could he repeat that while playing in the modern era?

He may or may not have won that many titles. However, there is no denying that he would still leave his mark, no matter what era or which team he played for.

Russell could have used modern-day training and conditioning to his advantage

Every time the GOAT comparison pops up, most tend to negate the older generation players’ chances against the modern athletes. However, what is not taken into account is that the athletes of yore didn’t have a tenth of the facilities that the modern-day players have.

A guaranteed bench warmer today gets more training and conditioning than the superstars of yesteryears. There was no concept of taking care of one’s body back then, something that’s second nature to the athletes today. They didn’t have high-tech, specially crafted shoes to wear or the medical facilities to help them recover after injuries.

With the technological advancements and abundance of resources, players of the modern era can afford to have personal trainers and physios. They always get the best so that they can stay in perfect shape. If someone as great as Russell had these facilities, there’s no limit to what he could have done.

Russell’s greatness lies in the fact that he was able to get the most out of himself despite all the limitations. If we pit his skill and talent against today’s players, he wouldn’t come out as second best. It definitely won’t be stretching the imagination to say that he would’ve been just as great if he played in the modern era and had all the resources that are available today.