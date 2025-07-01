NBA Champion Reveals One Condition for Deandre Ayton to Be a Valuable Lakers Addition Alongside LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of a big man to help them push forward for future campaigns. The Purple and Gold gave up Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, and while The Don is a great asset, LA being on the smaller side led to a first-round exit in the 2025 playoffs. But who could they get? Matt Barnes has some ideas.

The retired NBA star spoke about the Lakers’ center woes during his All The Smoke podcast. While breaking down some potential options, former Suns star and current free agent DeAndre Ayton came up in conversation.

Barnes expressed how beneficial the seven-foot Bahamian could be for LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers squad, but admitted that he needs to get his off-court behavior figured out first.

“So Ayton is entering the prime of his career,” stated the one-time NBA Champion. “Someone who is 26 and has the talent he has, if he can get his mental off the court together, I think he can be very valuable for the Lakers.”

Ayton wasn’t the only name that Barnes mentioned, either. But most of the other options were up there in age.

“What’s the alternative? Barnes asked. “An aging (Al) Horford, who’s touching 40. I like him, but he doesn’t necessarily bring that middle. He’ll stretch the floor for you, but I don’t see that. Brooke Lopez is older. Clint Capela had a great run, I think he’s a bit older.”

Despite his efforts, Barnes came back to Ayton. He pitched that LeBron running plays through the big man would be fun basketball to watch, and once again reiterated that Ayton needs to fix some mental mishaps.

“So I think Ayton at 26, if they can grab him and LeBron runs some game and adjusts on the mental side I think he can be a valued add,” he said.

Getting a center won’t immediately fix the Lakers, but it is certainly a start. They were virtually non-competitive against the Timberwolves, mainly because Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle bumped them in the paint with ease. Ayton could provide the muscle and swagger necessary for LA to fix that core issue.

LeBron and Luka are going to continue doing their thing, but The King is entering the next year at 40. That’s not to say that he won’t still be his old dominant self, but eventually, the car will begin to move a little slower.