“NBA Finals would shut down if a black kid was murdered at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ school”: Jason Whitlock calls Lakers superstar a bigot in the midst of racial tensions

LeBron James has always done his best to contribute to society. However, he is now being called out following a dire incident at his school.

Ever since he entered the league, LeBron James has long been lauded for his work in the community. He has put a lot of effort into improving society as a whole through his activism.

He even has his own charity, the LeBron James Family Foundation. The charity supports a number of initiatives, including the ‘I Promise’ initiative in Akron, Ohio.

King James has also shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement and has on numerous occasions expressed his views on racial inequality in the United States.

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That’s why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

There can be no denying that LeBron has given back to his hometown. However, one person is questioning the type of person he is after some dreadful news came out surrounding the I Promise School.

Jason Whitlock calls LeBron James a ‘bigot’ for his supposed lack of response following the tragedy at I Promise School

On June 2nd, 2022, Ethan Liming was killed in a parking lot in Akron, Ohio. The young teenager was beaten to death at the hands of three African-American men.

This has led to much outrage, with many claiming the attack was due to race, seeing as Ethan was a caucasian male.

However, Jason Whitlock has taken aim at LeBron James of all people. Whitlock has called out James for his apparent lack of response and has referred to him as a ‘bigot’. Mainly because the attack took place outside the I Promise School.

If a black kid had been beaten to death at LeBron James “I Promise” school, they would cancel an #NBA Finals game #EthanLiming pic.twitter.com/Ur3SSQXqjC — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 17, 2022

The criticism, however, is a bit harsh, as James did issue a response via his Twitter handle. Nevertheless, this does not seem to be enough for some people.

