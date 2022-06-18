“The difference between the careers of LeBron James and Stephen Curry is enough to make the Hall-Of-Fame”: Despite winning a 4th title the GSW MVP is miles behind The King’s accomplishments

Stephen Curry managed to win his maiden Finals MVP this year and has instantly been boosted up into many enthusiasts’ top 10 list.

Despite being an 8-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA player, 2-time MVP, a multiple-time NBA champion, the three-point GOAT, and a future Hall-Of-Famer, Stephen Curry was heavily criticized for the majority of his career for not having a Finals MVP trophy in his cabinet.

During this 2021-2022 campaign, Steph managed to win his first-ever All-Star Game MVP, the inaugural Western Conference Finals MVP, and the long-awaited Finals MVP after defeating the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

👑 3-point King 🏆 The first recipient of the Kobe Bryant Trophy as All-Star Game MVP 🏆 The first recipient of the Magic Johnson Trophy awarded to the Western Conference Finals MVP 💍💍💍💍 4th NBA Championship 🏆 Won the Bill Russell Trophy awarded to the #NBAFinals MVP pic.twitter.com/bJgYjPBlHC — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

As soon as Curry added the coveted hardware to his resume, several analysts and basketball enthusiasts promoted him to their top 10 lists.

With people talking about The Baby-Faced Assassin’s stacked resume over the past few weeks, they often forget just how much of an over-achiever LeBron James has been in terms of winning accolades.

There is an entire Hall-Of-Fame career difference between LeBron James and Stephen Curry

The King is one of the, if not the most accomplished basketball player ever. The Lakers superstar is an 18-time All-Star, 18-time All-NBA player, 6-time All-Defensive player, 4-time MVP, 4-time champion, and a 4-time Finals MVP.

To put it into perspective, the difference between the accolades of Steph and Bron are 2 MVPs, 3 Finals MVPs, 10 All-Star appearances, 10-All NBA selections, and 6 All-Defensive selections. This alone is definitely enough to be a first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer.

This is gonna be a conversation in the next few days so let’s just put it to bed. 2x MVP

3x Finals MVP

10x All-Star

10x All-NBA

6x All-Defense That’s the difference between LeBron and Steph. It’s enough to make the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/OyzJV4CQxi — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Ever since the Warriors won their 4th title in the last 8 years, many have been regarding Stephen as the best point guard in the history of the game. However, the difference in accolades between Magic Johnson and the GSW star says something else.

Let’s do the same exercise with Magic. 1x Champion

1x MVP

2x Finals MVP

4x All-Star

2x All-NBA Steph might get there, but GOAT PG is still Magic. pic.twitter.com/6elvsbPFrB — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Not taking away any credits from Steph for his incredibly successful career. But this goes on to show just how impressive legends like James and Johnson have been.

