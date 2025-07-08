NBA Insider Reveals the Only Sure Thing About Jonathan Kuminga’s Situation With the Warriors

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA offseason has reached its quiet stage of free agency, but that doesn’t mean there are no big names left on the market. The most prominent player still available is Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent. Many questions have arisen regarding the future of the relationship between Kuminga and the Warriors. On his The Zach Lowe Show, NBA insider Zach Lowe revealed one thing about Kuminga’s situation that is certain.

Kuminga’s holdup with the Warriors has big implications for multiple teams. It impacts not only GS but also the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, who have all expressed interest in the 22-year-old.

As a formality, Golden State extended a qualifying offer worth $7.9 million, which Kuminga immediately declined. His ideal average annual salary is in the $20 million range.

It’s clear the Warriors and Kuminga aren’t on the same page. That has been the case for quite some time. The 6-foot-8 forward hasn’t been a fan of the role the team has given him over the past two years. A change of scenery would lead Kuminga to a fresh start. The only problem is that the free agent market may not be as robust as Kuminga would’ve hoped.

Zach Lowe can’t wrap his head around where Kuminga will end up, but he’s firm about one specific aspect of the young star’s standoff: “The only thing I know is I don’t think either side, the Warriors or Kuminga, wants this to end with him signing the qualifying offer for one year. I don’t think that’s a desirable outcome.”

Kuminga wants a payday. He doesn’t want to wait another year because variables, like injuries, could impact the amount of money he can receive on the open market next season.

For the Warriors, if Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, the low contract would hinder their ability to make trades, since they would only be able to acquire players in that same wage range. Typically, players who can contribute at a high level receive a much higher salary than $7.9 million, so that severely limits what personnel they could pick up.

There’s still the possibility of a team completing a sign-and-trade to acquire Kuminga. However, Lowe warned Warriors fans to brace themselves for a long offseason. “From what I’ve heard in the Kuminga situation, this might take a while. I think the Warriors want real stuff back, to the tune of a decent young player and a first-round pick,” Lowe said.

Cohost Howard Beck affirmed Lowe’s assessment, saying, “I’ll personally be shocked if Kuminga’s on their opening night roster.”

Teams may be waiting for Kuminga’s asking price to lower over the coming weeks. Regardless, his future will have ripple effects that will play a huge part in how teams and players approach restricted free agency in the future.