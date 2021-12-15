“Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!”: NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time

The all-time 3-pt king Stephen Curry embraced mother Sonya Curry after the historic moment. Ray Allen had some kind words for the Golden State Warriors guard as well.

At the 7:35 minute mark, Stephen Curry made the 3-pointer that officially made him the GOAT shooter. The record has been heavy on the Warriors for quite some time and it is finally broken.

Madison Square Guard was on its feet when Curry made his 2974th 3 assisted by Andrew Wiggins and guarded by ex-Warrior Alec Burks. The game came to a halt as family members and teammates congratulated him for his achievement. The 2x MVP managed to do it in about 511 fewer games than Ray Allen.

Steph was visibly emotional and definitely didn’t envision this when he started playing in the NBA. A clip from 2011 shows how the 3x champion’s primary goal was just to be in the league in 10 years. And now, a decade later, he is the all-time leader of 3s made like in every category.

Also Read: “Will the Kings trade De’Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons?” Sixers fans are getting restless on social media as the Sixers are still on lookout to find a trade destination for the former Rookie of the Year

Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, and Stephen Curry share a group hug after the historic moment

Several NBA stars and celebrities were in attendance tonight to witness the 3 that would make Curry no. 1 all time. Ray Allen expressed his intent to be physically present when Curry does it and he did not back away from his promise.

The former occupant of the top position on the 3 PM list was courtside along with Dell Curry. Steph’s college coach came out to support him as well, the person who showed faith in him when other D1 colleges didn’t.

He presented his father with the game ball and met his mother Sonya Curry on the other side of the court. Dell and Sonya have been there for their sons every step of the way, cheering in big games and they could not have missed this one at any cost. All the cameras were on mama Curry when she embraced her son after the feat.

Steph and his mom share a moment on a historic night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qsKuIs88hL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

Also Read: “Los Angeles Lakers held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook”: Trade rumor surfaces as the Lakers trio continues to struggle to find chemistry despite 15-13 start

When Ray Allen broke Reggie Miller‘s record, the latter made it a point to congratulate him personally. Allen followed in his footsteps tonight and told Curry how proud he was of his achievement. “I’m so proud of you and I’m just glad to be here”. They paved the way for Stephen Curry and others to revolutionize the game and change the way basketball is played.

Steph celebrates the moment with Ray Allen 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Nmbyvmy7O — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

The New York Knicks, despite being severely short-handed are giving the Warriors a tough fight. Golden State wouldn’t want to lose this historic game and make it bittersweet for Stephen Curry.