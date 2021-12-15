Basketball

“Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!”: NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time

"Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!": NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Larry Bird, Dale Ellis, and Dell Curry": Reggie Miller and Ray Allen list some of the greatest shooters in light of Stephen Curry becoming the all-time leader in 3-point shooting
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!": NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time
“Stephen Curry and Sonya Curry share an emotional moment after Steph creates history!”: NBA fans applaud the creator of the greatest shooter of all time

The all-time 3-pt king Stephen Curry embraced mother Sonya Curry after the historic moment. Ray…