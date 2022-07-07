“F**k you and Joel Embiid”: Jimmy Butler’s hilarious dig at P.J. Tucker’s farewell message to Heat Nation

Jimmy Butler takes a hilarious dig at P.J. Tucker, who bids farewell to the Miami Heat, joining forces with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Post weeks of speculations, it is official that P.J. Tucker has signed with the Sixers. The veteran forward is coming off a small yet impactful one-year run with the Miami Heat. Known for his pestering defense, Tucker showed a new facet of his game on the offensive end under coach Erik Spoelstra.

The former champion averaged 7.6 PPG and 5.5 RPG, shooting a career-high 41.5% from the 3-point line during the 2021-22 season. The Heat was a top 5 defensive team during the regular season, throwing the opposition off its game, especially in the paint.

One of the greatest 1-year flings in Miami Heat history. The amount of respect & admiration Heat fans built for PJ Tucker in such a short amount of time was quite incredible, and for good reason – he was essential to their success. Go thrive, PJ pic.twitter.com/TxaOd8SK4H — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) June 30, 2022

While Coach Spo and his crew were the no.1 seed in the east during the regular season, they had their ceiling till the ECF. Tucker, who earned $7M in his first season with the Heat, declined his player option, deciding to test the free agency waters.

Heat President Pat Riley and Tucker wanted to continue their association, but things didn’t work out. Thus the latter decided to head to Philly, signing a 3-year $33M+ contract.

Jimmy Butler roasts P.J. Tucker over his farewell Instagram post.

As Tucker hopes to begin a new chapter with the Sixers, he didn’t forget to give his flowers to Heat Nation. Despite it being only one season, the 37-year-old had a valuable contribution to the South Beach team’s successful 2021-22 campaign.

Thus as he departed from Miami, Tucker thanked the Heat organization and fans. However, Butler didn’t seem too pleased with his former teammate, throwing shade at him.

PJ Tucker says his goodbyes to Miami on IG Then Jimmy Butler said his goodbyes to PJ Tucker lol pic.twitter.com/rEHSYAyqSa — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) July 7, 2022

“F— you and @JoelEmbiid” — Jimmy Butler to PJ Traitor. I mean Tucker. pic.twitter.com/91q6V34IX6 — Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) July 7, 2022

Butler, who formerly played for the Sixers, is still sour about them trading him. Thus it will be interesting to see the upcoming Sixers-Heat matchups. On the other hand, it is a Rockets reunion for Tucker, with Daryl Morey and James Harden on the Sixers.

