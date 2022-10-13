Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels Play a Heat Game of Hot Potato Leaving NBA Twitter in Splits

Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels leave the Internet in splits with their little back-and-forth on the court.

While it may just be the preseason, the competitive levels of Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels seem to be at an all-time high, with evidence being their recent meeting on the hardwood. The two players had a heated yet hilarious moment, leaving social media in splits.

High on preseason energy, both Westbrook and McDaniels got into a bit of a tussle that involved shoves. However, what followed quickly turned the hostile situation into something rib-tickling, with the two parties engaging in some catch.

McDaniels wasn’t the most gentle as he passed the ball to Westbrook for a throw-in following a Wolves 3-pointer. However, Westbrook wasn’t one to let this fly under the radar letting the 6ft 9 forward know that he couldn’t just walk away from the situation.

Nevertheless, it was only a matter of time before Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions following the episode between Westbrook and McDaniels.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels playing catch.

LeConfused — spence (@Spko__) October 13, 2022

Aww they’re playing catch. S’cute — White Noise Sports (@WhiteNoiseSpor1) October 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels were playing hot potato with a little bit of temper flares 😅pic.twitter.com/2qvkUyYjG5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 13, 2022

Jaden McDaniels and Russell Westbrook had a brief, intense game of catch 😂pic.twitter.com/0w7qpurSzn — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 13, 2022

Jaden McDaniels and Russell Westbrook just played the most vicious game of catch and earned double-techs 😂 — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) October 13, 2022

The game within the game. Hot Potato ft. Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels 😂 🎥: @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/r04evWE8Jh — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) October 13, 2022

Westbrook seems to have set it straight, sending a warning that he will no longer endure any form of disrespect as he prepares for his comeback season.