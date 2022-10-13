full
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels Play a Heat Game of Hot Potato Leaving NBA Twitter in Splits

Arjun Julka
|Thu Oct 13 2022

Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels leave the Internet in splits with their little back-and-forth on the court.

While it may just be the preseason, the competitive levels of Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels seem to be at an all-time high, with evidence being their recent meeting on the hardwood. The two players had a heated yet hilarious moment, leaving social media in splits.

High on preseason energy, both Westbrook and McDaniels got into a bit of a tussle that involved shoves. However, what followed quickly turned the hostile situation into something rib-tickling, with the two parties engaging in some catch.

McDaniels wasn’t the most gentle as he passed the ball to Westbrook for a throw-in following a Wolves 3-pointer. However, Westbrook wasn’t one to let this fly under the radar letting the 6ft 9 forward know that he couldn’t just walk away from the situation.

Nevertheless, it was only a matter of time before Twitter erupted with hilarious reactions following the episode between Westbrook and McDaniels.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels playing catch.

Westbrook seems to have set it straight, sending a warning that he will no longer endure any form of disrespect as he prepares for his comeback season.

 

