NBA Skills Trainer Passionately Defends Client Joel Embiid’s Playoffs Performance and Allegations of Being Lazy

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid’s inability to remain healthy this season has brought on major backlash concerning his work ethic. The Camaroonian has played in only 56 games since earning the 2022-2023 MVP. Although the media and fans are quick to critique, Embiid’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, shuts down allegations of laziness.

Hanlen is one of the most notorious trainers in the NBA, working with Embiid as well as Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, and Zach LaVine. Hanlen has worked with the Sixers big man since before he even entered the NBA. As a result, he has witnessed the seven-footer’s development from a raw prospect to one of the most dominant players in the league.

Hanlen’s experience with Embiid left him confused by the negative narratives surrounding the star center. In a guest appearance on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective Podcast, Hanlen gave Embiid the credit he deserves. He said,

“I’ve been fighting for [Joel Embiid] in a time where nobody really is fighting for Joel. I think a lot of people are like, ‘He’s lazy, that’s why he’s injured.'”

Embiid’s trainer didn’t waste a breath when coming to the Sixers star’s defense. In addition to highlighting the flaws in allegations stating Embiid is lazy, he poked holes in any argument against Embiid as a playoff performer, continuing,

“I always have to rewind and I say, ‘This guy picked up a basketball at the age of 16.’ Fast forward a decade later, he’s a scoring champ, MVP, one of the most dominant players of all time. You don’t magically become really good at basketball.”

Many people critique Embiid for not rising to the occasion in the postseason. Hanlen insists that isn’t the case, and the numbers back him up. The Sixers have a net rating of +7.5 with Embiid on the court in the playoffs. When he is off the court, the team’s net rating drops to -8.2. His impact is undeniable.

Embiid is not responsible for how the Sixers build around him. However, the team has been proactive in pairing him with talent. The only problem is Philadelphia has found itself in a true crisis this season and for the foreseeable future.

Hanlen’s defense of Embiid can only go so far

Assuming Hanlen’s defense of Embiid is true, there is one thing the trainer can’t refute: The Sixers star is injury-prone. Aside from this season, out of a potential career 810 games, Embiid has only played in 433.

It is nearly impossible to be a championship-level team when the best player is constantly missing significant time. To make matters worse, the Sixers signed Paul George to a four-year, $211 million contract this past offseason—and he has joined Embiid on the sidelines. The Sixers now hold a disappointing 20-34 record.

The problems keep piling. Embiid revealed a strong possibility he will require surgery on his ailing knee in the offseason. Considering his track record with injuries, the Sixers may need to make a difficult decision for the sake of their franchise.