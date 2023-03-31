Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Injury Update For the Lakers’ 19-time All-Star

Mar 29, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is back, logging in close to usual minutes after a 13-game and a month-long absence. The King’s one off-the-bench game in the official comeback was more than a decent performance against the Chicago Bulls in LA.

That resulted in a defeat that had many experts and fans doubt the Lakers’ possibilities of contending. The next game was again with the Bulls, this time in Chicago. James played over 31 minutes and put up 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 121-110 win.

However, they now have a Wolves challenge in front of them, for which the biggest question would be whether James plays or not. Let’s find out.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

With their season on the .500 mark, just for the second time in the entire 2022-23, the Lakers just have 6 games remaining to break into the top-6, if that is one of the goals whatsoever.

For that, the 9th place team must win the next game against Anthony Edwards and Co. And for that, they will need their 19x All-Star to be available for them. However, he is on the injury list as questionable along with Anthony Davis.

If either of them misses the game, the Lakers’ winning chances would crumble, which would possibly make them lose all hope of contending for the title.

LeBron James (foot) questionable Friday vs. Wolves https://t.co/3hdP5RqmCz — NBC Sports EDGE Basketball (@NBCSEdgeBK) March 30, 2023

Are the Lakers really a title threat with a fit LBJ and AD?

Some people would say this current Lakers roster is even better than the squad they had in 2019-20. The fans might now remember that championship as a free trip to Disney World or just “The Bubble”.

However, that might just be the most tolling road to a championship. It must have taken some real guts to totally cut off from the world for more than 4 months. James and AD did it against all the odds that year.

So, the way the team is built around those two right now, it will take a lot for any team to beat them in a 7-game series. It is going to be too much fun to watch it happen.