NBA Star Arrested: A Look At Current NBA Players Who Have Been Indicted Of A Crime Amidst Isaiah Stewart’s Arrest For Punching Drew Eubanks

The Detroit Pistons dropped their third game in a row to the Phoenix Suns while on the road. But what happened before the game has been making headlines all around the league. Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart got into an altercation with Suns’ Drew Eubanks when the team traveled to Phoenix for their last road game before the All-Star weekend. Since then, the entire league has taken notice of Stewart’s antics once again.

According to Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart managed to land a punch on Drew Eubanks’ face before the teams met on the court for their matchup. Since then, Stewart has been arrested for assault charges and has been released after receiving a citation. The investigation, however, remains active.

This is not the first time Isaiah Stewart has lost his cool on the court. But unlike other players in the league, Stewart has a hard time controlling his emotions and it tends to spill all over the floor. Recently, Kevin Durant gave his two cents on the altercation Stewart had with his teammate.

“There’s a lot of sh*t that comes with being an NBA player… It’s unfortunate what happened before the game, it’s supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

Kevin Durant’s words do make it seem like he is apprehensive about picking sides here. As he mentioned, most players do feel that they are part of a greater brotherhood. With Durant clearly feeling the same way, it only makes sense for him to wish for a swift and peaceful resolution to this controversy.

As for the Pistons man here, this was not the first time Isaiah Stewart ended up getting in trouble due to his anger. He had gained notoriety when he tried to fight LeBron James during a Pistons-Lakers matchup as well.

Since then, Stewart’s minor brawls and altercations have always been in the limelight. But Isaiah is not the only NBA player who has gotten in trouble with the law in the past few years.

Isaiah Stewart lands him in troubled waters

In September 2023, Kevin Porter Jr. was brought up on felony assault and strangulation charges by his girlfriend. As per ESPN, Porter allegedly attacked his girlfriend in New York which led to a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye.

In August 2022, Lakers forward Taurean Prince landed himself in trouble when he was brought up on drug charges by the Miami-Dade police. As per the source, Prince was pulled over for driving with expired number plates in Arlington, Texas. He had a vape pen with THC oil and a ‘canister of marijuana’, along with some firearms as well.

In June 2022, Miles Bridges saw himself get tangled up with the law for a substantial amount of time. Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges that ended up costing him quite some time on the floor.

Back in June 2021, Jaxson Hayes ended up being in the middle of a brawl that involved police officers as well. Hayes got booked for battery on a law enforcement officer and had to post a $25,000 bail.

All four players mentioned above have since been able to put their altercations with the law behind them and are all still playing in the NBA as well. So, Stewart may just save his spot in the league. However, the league has issued an investigation of its own. It would be interesting to see the outcome for Isaiah Stewart once the league concludes their investigation and reveals their decision.