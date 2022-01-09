NBA starting lineups tonight – Is Alex Caruso playing vs Dallas Mavericks? Chicago Bulls release injury report

Alex Caruso will be out of the Chicago Bulls’ Sunday night game against the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by ESPN.

The Bald Mamba or Carushow as he is known throughout the NBA, Alex Caruso signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Bulls after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021.

On Sunday night, the Chicago Bulls visit the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. They will be looking to extend their current league’s best winning streak. The Bulls have been without guard Alex Caruso, who has missed the previous seven games with a foot injury.

The Chicago Bulls are currently flying high. In fact. they are sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 26-10 record and a nine-game winning streak. Chicago has only lost once in their last ten games and is 12-6 on the road this season.

The Bulls, led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, are nearly three games ahead of the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets. They will look to maintain their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Also, Read – “Old Town Road by Lil Nas X was the no.1 song, Tom Brady played for the Patriots, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson hadn’t made their debut”: A throwback to when Klay Thompson played his last NBA game

Alex Caruso Injury report: Will the Chicago Bulls star play against the Dallas Mavericks?

Alex Caruso was set to return to the Bulls lineup after missing time with a sprained left foot suffered in a game against the Houston Rockets on December 20.

However, just as he appeared to be back in action after a nearly three-week absence, the Bulls guard suffered another setback of the health and safety protocols variety.

Caruso won the 2020 NBA championship with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, the Bald Mamba went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft and eventually joined the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA summer league.

The Bulls will be without two key players in Javonte Green and Alex Caruso. The former due to a groin injury and the latter due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Tyler Cook is the Bulls’ other absentee due to an ankle injury.

Bulls injury report vs. Wizards: Alex Caruso, Tyler Cook (ankle), Javonte Green (groin) and Patrick Williams (wrist) are out. Caruso is only player in protocols. Other injuries have been detailed previously. So pretty clean report overall. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 6, 2022

This season, 14 members of the Bulls’ official 15-man roster have entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols with Patrick Williams (out indefinitely) the lone exception.

The Dallas Mavericks will have to face the Bulls without their two key players, Kristaps Porzingis who has in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, while Luka Doncic is questionable for this game and will be a game-time decision.

Also, Read – “I googled Kendrick Perkins’ stats, this is a joke right? Carry on”: Jayson Tatum’s mom goes off the Celtics analyst following comparison between Jaylen Brown and her son

The Bulls have entered the new year with the hottest streak in the NBA. They will look to build upon it even though Covid-19 and injuries have hindered a large part of the league. The Bulls are in fine form halfway into the regular season. However, that isn’t to say they don’t need him back in the lineup.

However, with Alex Caruso reportedly entering the Covid-19 health and safety protocols on January 6th, expect him to miss a significant number of more games for Chicago.