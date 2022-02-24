NBA Starting Lineups tonight: Is Andre Iguodala suiting up for the Warriors tonight? Steve Kerr announces the 2015 Finals MVP’s status ahead of matchup against the Trailblazers

Warriors’ veteran Andre Iguodala remains out as the Warriors face the Portland Trailblazers after the All-Star Break

The Golden State Warriors brought in their big guns to start the 2021-22 NBA season. Getting the fan-favorite Andre Iguodala back is probably the most loved move the Warriors made during the offseason. The Dubs signed Iguodala on a 1-year, $2.6 million contract.

Also Read: Draymond Green Injury Report: When would the Warriors’ DPOY candidate return from back injury and suit up alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

The 2015 Finals MVP has just played 26 of the Dubs’ 58 games so far this season. Andre has been out at different times due to different injuries. Before the All-Star break, Iguodala was suffering a back injury, that had him ruled out for the last 5 games. While many question why the Warriors signed Iguodala and utilized one roster spot, they don’t realize the kind of impact Andre brings to the locker room. With him, Iggy brings veteran leadership, 18 years’ worth of experience in the league, and tons of playoff experience.

Andre Iguodala to miss the game against the Portland Trailblazers

Iguodala turned 38 a month ago. Since then, he’s just played one game. He’s been out for 5 games with a back injury, and that is due to change tonight. As the Dubs head to Portland to face the Trailblazers, Andre Iguodala’s injury status remains the same.

Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors exiting the All-Star break tomorrow night in Portland. Draymond Green and James Wiseman also out. Wiseman is on the road trip, Green isn’t. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2022

Iguodala isn’t out entirely. Steve Kerr shared that Andre practiced with the team, but he did not scrimmage last night.

Andre Iguodala practiced but didn’t scrimmage in practice today, per Steve Kerr. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) February 24, 2022

Also Read: NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Lonzo Ball playing against Atlanta Hawks? Chicago Bulls release knee injury report for the Ball brother, ahead of matchup against Trae Young and co.

The Warriors aren’t heavily relying on Iguodala this season to bring numbers. They look at him to bring stability to the 2nd and 3rd unit, when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are off the floor. As long as Iguodala is healthy for the playoffs, the Warriors would be content with what they have.