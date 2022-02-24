NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Lonzo Ball playing against Atlanta Hawks? Chicago Bulls release knee injury report for the Ball brother, ahead of matchup against Trae Young and co.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball is ramping up in the rehab process but far from making a return.

The Chicago Bulls are tied with Miami Heat for the top seed in the eastern conference. However, the gap is not wide between the top 5 teams and the Bulls cannot get comfortable.

The duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan has been a huge success so far, and Lonzo Ball seems to have taken the leap everyone expected from him 2 years ago. Despite the injuries and covid outbreak Bulls maintained their position and are legitimate title contenders this season.

Lonzo Ball suffered a knee injury which kept him out for over a month. Initially, the Bulls struggled but ended on a 5-game win streak right before the All-Star break.

Lonzo Ball will miss his third game against Atlanta Hawks this season

Lonzo Ball will not be suiting up for the Chicago Bulls anytime soon. He has 2-3 weeks left in his rehab process and is not yet cleared for court action. He has been clocking in more than 34 minutes a game while also adding a consistent 3-point shot this season.

Coach Billy Donovan is positive that the 24-year old will return in the second week of March, just in time to make sure that the Chicago Bulls clinch No. 1 seed in the east.

Bulls injury updates from Billy Donovan: Lonzo Ball has “ramped up” his running of late Alex Caruso will hopefully be able to do work with ball late this week or early next week Patrick Williams is working with ball, but no contact or date to return to practice yet — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) February 24, 2022

Chicago Bulls will look to extend the season series against struggling Atlanta Hawks to 3-0 in their first matchup after the All-Star break. Lonzo Ball did not suit up for the earlier matches either so facing Trae Young and co should be that difficult for the Bulls.