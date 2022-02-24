Draymond Green Injury Report: When would the Warriors’ DPOY candidate return from back injury and suit up alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

Warriors’ DPOY leader Draymond Green is expected to make a return to the basketball court around mid-March

The Golden State Warriors would look to stabilize their ship tonight. After having a rocky 1-4 finish before the All-Star Game, the Warriors would have appreciated the time off. They now are in Portland, where they prepare to take on the Trailblazers.

The Warriors were well represented at Cleveland. Stephen Curry took the All-Star Game by a storm, knocked down 16 triples, and dropped 50, winning himself the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP honors. Draymond Green, who earned his 4th All-Star nod, was on the sidelines, representing TNT, as he was out with a back injury.

Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/vOdOCaDMVq — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 17, 2022

During his time on the sidelines, Green interviewed Curry, talked about Rudy Gobert, and did a lot more. Warriors fans are keenly awaiting his return, and rightly so. Green is the heart of the team, and our defensive backbone.

Draymond Green expects to be back in 3-4 weeks

The Golden State Warriors have 24 games left in the regular season. During this time, they’d fight with the Memphis Grizzlies to retain the #2 seed. The Grizzlies are closing in, and are on the 3rd spot, sitting just 1.5 games behind.

During his time on the sidelines, Green gave us an update, and said he expects to be back in 3 to 4 weeks.

sounds like Draymond Green is hoping to return to the Warriors in 3-4 weeks pic.twitter.com/vVY1zql5Pi — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 21, 2022

“I feel really good. I’m making a lot of good progress.” Draymond Green provided an update on his calf/back injury at All-Star media day in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Nfb3XsL6T9 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 19, 2022

Not having Green back hurts, but there is nothing the Dubs can do right now. They would have to go through the next 3 to 4 weeks and try to hold their ground. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson would need to step up, and expect the same from the rest of the crew. If the Dubs can hold their ground till Green returns, they are going to give teams a run for their money in the playoffs.