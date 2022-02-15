NBA Starting lineups tonight: Is James Harden playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? The Beard would have to wait a little longer for his Sixers’ debut

Newly acquired Sixers’ star James Harden would have to wait a little longer for his debut, is out with a hamstring injury

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Boston Celtics later today. The Celtics are on a rampage, having won 8 straight games, and going 9-1 in their last 10. The Sixers, on the other hand, have won two games on the trot, and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

We recently saw photos of James Harden getting together with the Sixers, and practicing with them.

James Harden wearing Sixers practice gear: still very, very good at basketball ✅ pic.twitter.com/Oh5iYdPmQt — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 14, 2022

There seemed to be all smiles in the Sixers camp, with images of Harden bonding with Joel Embiid emerging.

It’s great to see the two stars in Philly getting together, right off the bat. Their chemistry would be vital to the team’s success, and Daryl Morey would want to take no chances.

James Harden ruled out till the All-Star Break with a hamstring injury

Harden missed his last 5 out of 7 games with the Brooklyn Nets. Earlier, it was his hamstring that was bothering him, then it was his right wrist, and then the hamstring injury flared up again. During that time, the Nets went 0-7, and had an 11-game skid, till last night, when they beat the Kings.

Yesterday, it was declared that James Harden, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, would be out for the All-Star Game.

James Harden will reportedly miss this year’s All-Star game to rehab his hamstring injury, and is expected to debut for the 76ers after the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/D24GZ5GPk1 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 14, 2022

The NBA named Jarrett Allen as Harden’s replacement in the ASG. As for his Sixers’ debut, I guess we’d just have to wait for the same.