NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Boston Celtics release

Jaylen Brown has been placed on the Celtics’ injury report for their NBA TV game against the Philadelphia 76ers as they manage his hamstring injury.

The Boston Celtics seem to be shrouded in the same mediocrity that they displayed in the 2020-21 season. Jayson Tatum is going through a shooting slump, while the rest of the roster has similarly been pretty bad on that end.

A deeper dive into the stats tells quite a story. The Celtics are manufacturing wide open looks on 24.3% of their possessions. A further 29% of their possessions finish in open looks.

However, they’re only making 49% (effective field goal percentage) of their open shots and 53.6% of the wide-open ones. The former mark is about 7.2% from the Suns at the top, while the latter is a whopping 12.2% lower than the Hornets’ 65.8%.

It is clear that the Celtics’ shooters need to convert their open looks better than they currently are. Jaylen Brown is shooting under 35% from 3-pointers as one of their high-volume shooters. Marcus Smart, Al Horford and basically everyone else is also bricking from range.

Clearly, this needs to change in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. They’ll be up against the wall facing a team rejuvenated by the return of Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Jaylen Brown has already missed a few games from the Celtics’ first few weeks of games. His ongoing hamstring injury is something associated to his injury history.

Boston is clearly treading lightly with respect to his comeback. They wouldn’t want to lose him for extended periods for just one of 82 regular season games.

In his absence, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart will all operate as their 2-guards at various points. Ime Udoka would look to field both Smart and Schroder in the starting lineup, with Pritchard also adding a few minutes to his nightly average.

Jaylen Brown could miss tomorrow's game against the 76ers. The Celtics listed him as questionable as they continue to manage his workload amid his return from a hamstring injury.

