“No Loss November!!”: Devin Booker gloats over the Suns statement victory over Steph Curry and the Warriors as they extend their winning streak to 17

Devin Booker takes to twitter to reiterate the fact that the Suns have not lost a single game in November, following win over Warriors.

After a high scoring 1st quarter between both teams, the Phoenix Suns put the clamps on the Golden State Warriors, giving up merely 19, 24, and 18 points in the remaining three quarters, respectively. Devin Booker played merely 15 minutes as he suffered a left hamstring injury in the 2nd quarter but it simply did not matter as Steph Curry had the worst shooting night of his career.

Kudos to Mikal Bridges for furthering his case for winning ‘Defensive Player of the Year’, an award usually reserved for big-men. His defense on Steph Curry, everything from battling through the onslaught of screens to contesting jumpers, led to the 2x MVP getting thrown completely off rhythm.

The Suns have now won 17 games in a row, tying their franchise record. Player of the Week, Devin Booker, made sure people knew of their accomplishment as a squad over the course of 30 days.

Devin Booker on Twitter following win over Steph Curry and company.

“No loss November,” is something that Phoenix Suns fans can get behind as they have not lost a single game in the month of November 2021. Devin Booker tweeted out the same following this statement victory over the now, 18-3 Golden State Warriors.

No loss November — Book (@DevinBook) December 1, 2021

With their win streak now at 17, they will look to continue their homestead at the Footprint Center and take on the Detroit Pistons in two days. This can be chalked up as a win for ‘The Valley’ as the struggling Pistons are currently an abysmal 4-17.

They will once again face off against the Steph Curry and the Warriors this coming Friday night in Chase Center so it’s safe to say that that will be another game that fans can look forward to.