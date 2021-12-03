“Draymond Green may not have the prettiest game but he is highly skilled”: Klay Thompson reflects on playing with the former DOPY for a decade

Klay Thompson describes Draymond Green as a teammate and why he is one of the greatest success stories in the last 20 years in the NBA.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have spent a decade together with the Golden State Warriors. The team drafted them and patiently waited for them to bloom into the superstars they are today. They set an NBA record for most wins in a season and won 3 champions together along with many other individual accolades.

Golden State Warriors faced tough times in the last two years missing playoffs after 7 seasons. Injuries to key players and bad offseason moves led to this. Klay Thompson was sidelined for two seasons while Curry missed one.

This season, however, the Warriors are serious title contenders without Klay in the starting lineup. His return will only solidify their position.

Klay Thompson believes Draymond Green is a future Hall of Famer

In an interview with Warriors analyst Kelenna Azubuike, Klay reflected on spending his entire NBA career with Draymond and Curry. He faced all his ups and downs with these two by his side for over a decade.

Thompson and Green were drafted together in 2011. While Klay was the 11th pick, Draymond went 35th. However, the impact Green’s had on the Warriors and his teammates is invaluable. He was the defensive player of the year in 2017 and made it to the all-star team three times. The 3x champion was an integral part of every championship run and Klay Thompson appreciates him for that.

“Draymond might not be the most skilled or his game might not be the prettiest but he is highly skilled with what he can do for a 6’7 do it all forward. He is such a great player”, said Klay.

“He can do everything, you can put him anywhere on the floor and he can be effective. And to go from the 35th pick of the draft to where he is at now, a future Hall of Famer, he is one of the greatest success stories in the last 20 years”

However, he did address the fact that Draymond sometimes does questionable things in the heat of the moment. Be it arguing with the refs or hitting players in the nuts. Klay appreciates Green nonetheless and believes he is the heart of the team.

“But he gets over the edge because of his tenacity, his heart, and grit. He makes our team tough, he makes me and Steph tougher. You always want a guy like Draymond beside you.”

The two share a special bond that comes with playing together for so long. Dub nation is 20 days away from seeing the splash bros on the court together after 2 years. Klay Thompson has been making progress with the G-League team and is close to a return.

