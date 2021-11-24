NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs Warriors? Return schedule from health and safety protocols released

Joel Embiid tested positive for Covis-19 two weeks ago and missed 8 straight games. He is ruled out for the Wednesday night matchup against the Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers currently have their entire starting lineup from last season on the injury report. Without their superstar Joel Embiid, the Sixers have slipped from #1 seed earlier this month to the 9th.

While Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe just made their way out of the injury, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry took their places. Prior to testing positive for Covid, the 76ers center was averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The team did a good job in retaining their dominance in the league despite all the Ben Simmons drama off the court. Unfortunately for Sixers fans almost half their roster was sidelined in the past 10 days. However, it’s too early in the season to rule them out.

Joel Embiid could return Saturday night to face KAT and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers’ MVP will not play against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Andre Drummond has taken his place on the starting lineup. In Joel Embiid’s absence, Drummond failed to generate the kind of offense expected of him. His numbers have nearly halved when compared to last season.

Joel Embiid could return to game action for the #Sixers on Saturday against Minnesota, according to a source with knowledge of his status. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) November 23, 2021

Tyrese Maxey is showing immense improvement in his second year in the league. He recorded several 30-point games after being bumped up to the starting lineup. Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory against the Sacramento Kings in the absence of Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, and Danny Green.

Joel Embiid will most likely return Saturday night for the game against Minnesota Timberwolves. He joined the Sixers for practice at their facility 2 days ago according to an NBCS Philadelphia reporter.

Sixers are currently tied with Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks holding a 10-8 record. Only Embiid’s return can save this team from further downfall.

