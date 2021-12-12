NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Obi Toppin playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks? Update from health and safety protocols

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin entered the health and safety protocols yesterday after a huge game against Toronto Raptors. He is ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks matchup this weekend.

After making the playoffs as 5th seed last season, the New York Knicks were expected to be serious contenders this year. That however seems far from reality at this point. Contention aside, they are struggling to make the play-in tournament. Their record is currently tied with the Raptors at the 12th spot in east.

Julius Randle, who won MIP last season averaging 24 points a game, is barely crossing the 20-point mark. Let alone improving from last season, his averages are down in almost every aspect. But he is not solely responsible for the current situation of the team. RJ Barrett has seen a decline as well compared to last season.

New York Knicks will face defending champions Milwaukee Bucks tonight with a player down due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Obi Toppin will not be playing against Milwaukee Bucks tonight

Although New York Knicks suffered a tough loss against Toronto Raptors on Friday, their second year forward Obi Toppin had a career-high night. Scoring 19 points and 10 rebounds, he recorded the first double-double of his career. Against India Pacers the other night, he had a between-the-legs dunk during the game and the bench was hyped.

Clearly, the rookie had a wild night after a career-high game and has entered the health and safety protocols. His eventual return depends on the results of the Covid tests he will take today.

Knicks’ Obi Toppin entered health and safety protocols and is out tomorrow vs. Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

Even though the rookie comes off the bench, he has shown immense improvement this season. Toppin doubled his numbers and as a result, is earning more playing time. Just 25 games into the season, he’s had more double-digit scoring nights than all of 2020-21 season.

Knicks are set to face Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday and they will certainly feel the absence of Obi Toppin on the court. The defending champions are showing everybody why they won the championship. After starting the season with a terrible record, they have climbed to the second spot in the east.

Even with Obi Toppin, Knicks’ chances against them are faint.

