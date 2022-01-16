NBA Starting lineups tonight: Is Stephen Curry playing vs the Minnesota Timberwolves? Warriors release injury update for the MVP candidate ahead of matchup against Anthony Edwards and co.

Warriors’ MVP Stephen Curry has been ruled out for tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, cites right-hand soreness

The Golden State Warriors finally snapped out of their road game skid. They had lost four consecutive games on the road, before they finally broke that trend in Chicago. The Warriors, who went in without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Gary Payton II, took the Bulls by a storm. They handed the Bulls a 138-96 beating, to hopefully break out of their funk.

During the match, Stephen Curry injured his right wrist, as he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt.

Here is the play where Steph Curry hurt his right hand, which will force him to miss Sunday’s game in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TR9P2hDZqm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

This seemed to have shaken Steph up a bit, but he stayed in the game till the 3rd quarter. After the game, Steph talked about his wrist.

Stephen Curry ruled OUT for the game against Minnesota Timberwolves tonight

When Stephen Curry fell down on his right wrist, he got flashbacks of 2019, and was shaken up. After the game, he talked about the same.

Steph Curry fell hard on his right hand tonight. Said he got some PTSD from the bad hand injury a couple years ago. Will get further testing, but said a serious injury has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/jLLvvUj90a — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

However, as seen in the video, Steph ruled out any major injury. To make sure he is alright, and to get his right wrist right, the Warriors decided to sit out Steph for the last game of the road trip.

Steph Curry is out tomorrow against the Timberwolves with right hand soreness. Fell on it hard yesterday in Chicago. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

The Warriors have listed Gary Payton II as questionable. Klay Thompson would be back in the lineup, and as Steve Kerr mentioned earlier, might have larger share of minutes.

Hopefully, Steph’s wrist is alright, and he makes his way back to the court soon.