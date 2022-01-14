“Andrew Wiggins bags more All-Star fan votes than James Harden, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Trae Young, to name a few”: The Warriors forward received a mammoth 1.8M votes

In a surprise turn of events, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins receives more All-Star votes than Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and James Harden, to name a few.

There is good news for Dub Nation, who have lost four of their last five games. The NBA All-Star second-round fan votes were out today. While Stephen Curry led the league in fan votes for the second consecutive round, his teammate Andrew Wiggins made a surprising counting for 1.8M votes.

In all probability, Curry would be the starting point guard for the western conference. Interestingly, the former unanimous MVP may find Wiggins on his squad. Thus would be Wiggins’ All-Star debut.

The top 5 vote-getters from the second #NBAAllStar returns ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jfEoMKsRzv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2022

The former first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is having a turnaround season with the Warriors. Wiggins is currently averaging 18.6 PPG and 4.3 RPG. The Canadian player is shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.1% from the 3-point line.

Also read: “I don’t like Ja Morant… Anybody who has 2 letters in their first name cannot be real!”: Charles Barkley piles on his dislike for the Grizzlies’ star on Inside the NBA

Recently, the NBA released its second-round votes for the All-Star game, and Wiggins seems to be cruising past several superstars in the league.

Andrew Wiggins makes a statement with the recent All-Star voting results.

It would not be wrong to say that Wiggins was the surprise package in the recent All-Star poll results. The Warriors forward has received a mammoth 1.8M votes, putting him ahead of superstars like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and James Harden.

NBA All-Star second round fan votes are in and Andrew Wiggins (1.8M) has more votes than – Paul George (1.7M)

– Ja Morant (1.6M)

– Trae Young (1.5M)

– Luka Doncic (1.4M)

– Zach LaVine (1.4M)

– Jayson Tatum (1.1M)

– Jimmy Butler (978K)

– KAT (851K)

– D-Book (648K) 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OFahZlkors — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 13, 2022

Not so long ago, teammate and three-time champion Klay Thompson addressed Wiggins as one of the best two-way guards in the league. Klay had no doubts about the 26-year old being an All-Star this year.

This news comes as a great respite for Dub Nation, who have going through a slump lately. The team has already lost its no.1 spot and may slip to no.3, in light of the Grizzlies winning 11-straight games.

Also read: “I better f**king win the Evan Mobley jersey!”: Kevin Love hilariously stakes his claim on the Cavaliers star’s jersey after fan calls him out on his entry

However, the Warriors may still find three of their players in Curry, Draymond Green, and Wiggins playing in the All-Star game.