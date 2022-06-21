NBA Summer League Schedule : When does Summer League for LA Lakers start?

Basketball action isn’t too far Lakers fans! With its 17th edition of the Summer League, NBA will soon be back to entertain us.

The NBA has announced schedules for the 2022 Summer League, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All the 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on TV on either ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule for the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 is packed with action against three Western Conference teams, including their LA rivals. Here is the schedule for the same.

2022 Summer League schedule for the LA Lakers

Friday, July 8 – vs Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. Pacific, ESPN2

Sunday, July 10 – vs Charlotte Hornets, 6:30 p.m. Pacific, NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12 – vs LA Clippers, 8 p.m. Pacific, NBA TV

Friday, July 15 – vs New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. Pacific, ESPN2

The 2022 Summer League Playoffs

Following the four games mentioned above, each team is guaranteed a playoff game. The two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 17. Every other team will meet in a fifth game on either July 16 or July 17.

Bonus: Before their trip to Vegas, the Lakers will participate in the California Classic where they will play the Miami Heat on July 2 and the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors on July 3. Both games will take place in the Chase Center in San Francisco and will be broadcast on NBA TV.

