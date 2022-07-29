Why 4X champ Draymond Green appreciated $1 billion LeBron James playing in a $1 million prize money league

On a podcast appearance, Draymond Green reiterated how he appreciated LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan playing at the Drew League.

This past week, LeBron James decided to make a return to the Drew League after 11 years. Joining forces with DeMar DeRozan, the Lakers superstar led the MMV Cheaters in their clash against the Black Pearl Elite.

The All-Star duo of DeRozan and James combined for a staggering 72 points and 30 rebounds, leading the Cheaters to a 104-102 win.

Thank you @DrewLeague!! Loved the energy from start to finish! All for the city of 👼🏼’s!! 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 https://t.co/U4wovXaUuz — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 16, 2022

As soon as Bron decided to play at the California-based pro-am league, the basketball fraternity went nuts on social media. Enthusiasts from around the globe couldn’t stop going gaga about LAL’s 4-time MVP, who didn’t even play with 100% intensity.

While there were several personalities who criticized The King for the same, Draymond Green couldn’t stop lauding his fellow NBA star for taking out time to play at the King/Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science, in Los Angeles.

“Those kids, they got to touch DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James”: Draymond Green

The 4-time GSW champ spoke about LBJ’s Drew League experience on his podcast when the contest took place, and this is what he said:

“Bron going to play in the Drew League like that’s monumental, like Lebron James does not have to go play in the Drew League. That’s insane. He’s in year 20 by the way, still going to play in the Drew League. I thought that was absolutely incredible.”

Reiterating the same words, Dray spoke with Deebo about the same. Green mentioned how Bron and DeMar gave the people, who might never watch an NBA game in the arena, a memory of a lifetime. The former DPOY said:

“As someone who’s not a local here, what I saw was like you just said, kids that will never in their life have the opportunity to watch you play have the opportunity to watch LeBron James play, and, like, I could feel that. Like, you could see that… You could see the reactions on their faces and to allow the city to touch him.”

“Growing up, NBA players were surreal to me. They weren’t real people. Somebody you watched play basketball on TV and, like, ‘wow, that’s incredible. I want to do that one day, but no clue how to get there.’ What I saw from those kids was, they got to touch you. They got to touch LeBron James.”

Being worth over $1 billion, and playing in a league with a menial $1 million winner-take-all prize, it is certain that Bron didn’t show up for the money.

