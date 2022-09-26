LeBron James’ religion: What are Lakers star’s religious beliefs and how it has helped him in his NBA career

Being one of the GOATs of a top sport, and a billionaire doesn’t stop LeBron James from being a believer, in fact, he credits God for everything.

For centuries, faith has helped people in keeping the balance in their otherwise troublesome life. Be it rich or poor, everybody gets in a phase at some point in time in their life when they need a higher power to help them out. Even the Kings.

The King of the NBA has sure got his help whenever he or any person of his concern was lowly in their life. We are talking about Lakers superstar LeBron James and his belief in God.

Born in Akron, Ohio, in a Catholic family, James’ father was a criminal and was not involved in his life from the beginning.

His mother, Gloria James, who conceived him at 16, struggled most of her life while having the responsibility to raise her son and her two younger brothers up because of the death of her mother when she was just 19.

James grew up within his football coach Frank Walker’s home since his fourth grade because his mother wanted him away from her struggles. That’s where his faith in God grew stronger.

LeBron James is born and raised a Catholic, and he is still a firm believer

Growing up with Walker’s 3 kids, James had to go to Portage Path Elementary, one of the oldest schools in Akron, which might not have been the best place for a kid, but that’s where his holistic learning began.

By the time James was in St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, a Catholic school in Ohio, he was a countrywide famous prodigy in basketball, labelled “The Chosen One”, he had become a firm believer in God.

That might have kept him grounded despite having all the attention of the country behind him even before making it to the NBA.

After he made it in 2003 going as the first pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it took him 9 years to win his first Championship. His faith kept him going at it. That’s how he won his fourth in his 17th year.

The Greater Man upstairs know when it’s my time. Right now isn’t the time. — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 13, 2011

When he sent that tweet out after losing the 2011 Finals in an upset against the Dallas Mavericks, it stirred controversy on the internet against him for him bringing in God for his failure.

But as his career went on. He finally proved himself one of the greatest to ever do it, by winning 4 chips in 8 years and consistently being a presence in the NBA Finals for 9/10 postseasons of the 2010s, that statement turned out to be right.

He does credit God for even the little things he achieves from time to time. In fact, he credits all his success to the “man upstairs”, as well as the people around him.

